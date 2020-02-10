Fearghus Quinn signs deal with MTK Global ahead of pro run

RINGSIDE

MTK Global is delighted to announce the signing of highly-rated amateur star Fearghus Quinn as he turns professional.

Quinn achieved plenty of success as an amateur, winning both Ulster and Irish titles, and he’s excited to be making the next step of his career alongside MTK Global.

Quinn said: “I am delighted to be joining MTK Global, they are doing a lot for boxing in Ireland and putting on big shows with great fights, so I am looking forward to being involved in it.

“It’s great to now be on the same team as some of the biggest names in boxing and hopefully ill get the opportunity to box on the biggest stages.

“I won Ulster and Irish titles as an amateur and got the opportunity to represent Ulster and Ireland all over the world which was a great experience. I was made for the professional game and I can’t wait to get my journey started.”

MTK Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan said: “We’re delighted to welcome Fearghus to the team. As an amateur he was on the Irish High Performance team, plus won Multi-Nations titles and was an Ulster Senior champion too, so it’s clear that he’s a very good fighter.

“He enters the professional ranks during a fantastic and exciting period for Irish boxing, and we’re really looking forward to seeing how he gets on.”

News on Quinn’s professional debut will be announced in due course.