EXCLUSIVE: Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao II hopes not dead yet

Floyd Mayweather has not ruled out further talks with Manny Pacquiao over a potential money-spinning encounter, World Boxing News can confirm.

Recent reports stating Pacquiao was no longer in the running have now been denied by advisor Sean Gibbons. The MP Promotions President has outlined he was recently misquoted.

“That was printed wrong,” Gibbons exclusively told World Boxing News. “What I said was, ‘Floyd said he is coming back. Floyd has said I am retired’.

“But it’s up to Floyd so people need to call Floyd.”

Pushed to elaborate, Gibbons simply replied: “Call Floyd.”

Thus far in 2020, there’s been radio silence from the former pound for pound king regarding a promised return to the ring.

Mayweather announced in late 2019 his plans to fight twice in the coming year, with one collaboration set to go down with UFC boss Dana White.

Instantly, rumors of Mayweather fighting Manny Pacquiao again surfaced. Even culminating in a massive bid from Saudi Arabia to stage the contest.

As WBN reported, Saudi investors were highly interested in capitalizing on the success they enjoyed staging Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr 2.

Since then, troubles in the Middle East put a spanner in the works as Donald Trump kicked up a stink with Iran.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have their own problems. This raised serious doubts over any American sports figures going anywhere near the region due to security issues.

We now fast forward a couple more weeks. Mayweather is still being linked to another battle with his career nemesis despite a lack of communication.

Right now, the fight is not dead. It’s never completely dead until Floyd kills it himself. Are there talks ongoing? – Who knows? – Although Pacquiao is known to be keen to have his future resolved as soon as possible.







Without a fight since July, Pacquiao went through his Senatorial duties before the holiday period but is usually taking steps to arrange his first outing of the year by now.

This could be the only clue anything with Mayweather may be on the horizon. But almost certainly means only one fight in a twelve-month period for the ‘Pacman’.

A new stadium in Las Vegas in opening in August. If Mayweather intends to be the first to open it, Pacquiao could face a longer wait to find out if a return can be made.

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov would also be in the running. Whilst Canelo Alvarez would be a dream Nevada rematch for the Mexican fans in September.

As usual, everyone has to wait for Mayweather’s words. Just the way he likes it.

Until then, all the media can do – alongside Pacquiao’s team themselves – is guess what will happen next.