What are The Best Bets for Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II?

Ringside

📸 Mikey Williams

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II – On Saturday, Feb. 22nd, the most hotly anticipated heavyweight fight in years will take center stage at the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Unbeaten WBC champion Deontay Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs) will once again put his strap on the line against former WBA, IBF, and WBO champion Tyson Fury, who maintains an undefeated 29-0-1 record (20 KOs) himself.

The pair originally met in Dec. 2018, fighting to a split-decision draw that saw Wilder retain his championship belt.

The odds for the second tilt are nearly even. Fury is a slight favorite at almost every online sportsbook, ranging from -110 to -118. Wilder’s odds are anywhere from +100 to -115.

Below we have examined some unique betting markets that sites reviewed by MyTopSportsbooks have to offer, with betting props being a key decision-maker for wanting to wager on a site. Based on the style and outcome of the first fight, there are a few wagers for the second go-around that look like good value.

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II – Best Bet #1: Over 10.5 Rounds (-140)

Fury is not known for his knockout power. He controlled the early portions of the first fight with his lengthy jab. Despite assertions that he’ll score an early knockout, his best plan of attack is to keep Wilder as far away as possible.

The main threat to the under is Wilder scoring a knockout. The Bronze Bomber has finished all but two of his 43 career fights. He came within a whisper of ending the first fight in the 12th and final round, connecting with a massive left hook that everyone watching assumed had ended the fight.

But Fury got up. There’s a strong chance Wilder doesn’t land a shot as clean as that again – Fury is one of the best defensive heavyweights ever – and even if Wilder does land another huge shot, Fury might survive that one, too.







Best Bet #2: No Knockdowns (+140)

This bet is correlated with the first. It’s not fun to root for a heavyweight fight without a knockdown, but there’s good value here at +140 (41.7% implied probability).

Don’t buy into Fury’s bloviating about scoring a second-round knockout. He wants nothing to do with Wilder’s power. The most dangerous thing he could do is turn this into a brawl. If he does the smart thing and employs his savvy defensive acumen to the best of his ability, there’s a good chance we see a fairly boring fight.

Best Bet #3: Tyson Fury Points Decision (+140)

In keeping with the theme of the two bets, above, Tyson Fury winning by decision is the most likely outcome if the fight doesn’t include a lot of fireworks. Fury had built up a solid lead on the cards in the first fight, but walked away with a draw thanks to the late rally by Wilder.

If he can weather Wilder’s surges, his jab and defensive prowess should keep his unbeaten record intact.

Not every sportsbook will let you put together correlated parlays like this, but in theory, a three-way parlay of:

Over 10.5 rounds at -140

No knockdowns at +140

Fury on points at +140

… would return $887 on a $100 wager. That’s enough to make a boring fight extremely exciting.