Dave Allen opponent Dorian Darch comes out swinging on ‘fight fix’ claims

World Boxing News

📸 Dave Thompson

Heavyweight Dorian Darch has responded to several claims made by fans regarding a possible agreement with Dave Allen over their fight ending.

Accusations have been flying on social media after Allen labored for two rounds against Darch before exploding into life.

Some looked at betting patterns for the fight and concluded their own views that something wasn’t right with the conclusion of the clash.

The fact Sky Sports Head of Boxing Adam Smith also confirmed the pair met in the hotel before the fight didn’t go down well with detractors.

Taking place on the Kell Brook vs Mark DeLuca bill in Sheffield, Allen eventually ended the argument with little fuss.

Darch has since responded to those shock statements by fans regarding the contest.

Fix?if so I want a bigger cut?twitter beauties x pic.twitter.com/FQc7Mo7JQP — Dorian darch (@dorian_darch) February 8, 2020

“I’m not lowering myself to answering half of them. If they talk tidy and sensible I answer. I watched it back and was stupid to not go down after the left hook let alone goad him on and get back up,” stated Darch.

“I’m just saying I got beat fair and square by a better man and I tried. Boxing is my holiday fund but I always try.”







NOVICE

On criticisms regarding Allen going from facing David Price to Darch, who had lost seven in a row, the Welshman said: “So just trying to explain (that) you lose badly, you go back to being matched like a novice.

“Fix? – If so I want a bigger cut?

“Whatever happened this weekend I’ve been introduced as Dorian ‘Dark Fruits’ Darch by David Diamante. (Someone) Who I have questioned before. Why are American ring announcers used without speaking to them, when he was sound as fek.

“So I’ve been wrong and got panned out by a better man. Back to building roads and houses (on Monday).

“How would you have taken the first left hook off a 19 stone boxer? – (I’m) Not hating just asking.

“(It’s) Just hard to get your head around when you wake up black and blue, (that) people think you have fallen over. I’m just leaving it to go over my head now, ” he added.

Allen has already been defended by world champion Billy Joe Saunders, who questioned those who believe ‘The White Rhino’ would be involved in such a happening.

The 27-year-old is firmly back in the win column following a torrid few months. Allen can now get on with his pursuit of a British title.