2019 ABA Champion Mark Bridger signs with Goodwin Boxing

RINGSIDE

2019 ABA Champion, Middleweight Mark Bridger from Swanley has made his long-awaited turn to Professional boxing and is determined to gate crash himself into title contention.

Mark spent a lot of time researching and contacting various managers before making the decision to put pen to paper and sign professional terms with the ultra-successful Goodwin management stable.

Mark will be joining the training camp of John Cole in his home town and will make his debut on 30th May 2020 subject to completing the British Boxing Board of Control application process.

Mark said “I am delighted to be joining the Goodwin team. Steve has shown he is a top-level manager with the number of champions he has produced at all levels and after speaking with many interested parties I felt he was the perfect man to place my boxing future in the hands of.”

Steve said “We are pleased to welcome just a talented boxer into our team of boxers and cannot wait to get started with Mark. I have a lot of confidence in his trainer John Cole and believe we have the perfect set up to guide Mark to the top.”