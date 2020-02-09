Everyone has a plan – Mike Tyson sets up Wilder vs Fury II like only he can

World Boxing News

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson got involved in the build-up to Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II when dropping an awesome promo.

Working with BT Sport alongside Wilder and Fury, Tyson sets up the huge heavyweight rematch beautifully ahead of February 22nd.

Wilder and Fury trade blows for the second time following one of the most enthralling top division battles for some time in December 2018.

They do it all again in the boxing capital of the world, the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Tyson will be a special guest at the fight having taken in Wilder’s last two fights against Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz in New York and Nevada respectively.

‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ certainly remains firmly involved in the sport in the form of his ‘Hotboxin’ Podcast’ and regularly talks to the biggest names.

Recent guests on the show include Fury himself in a candid chat. Plus Anthony Joshua conqueror Andy Ruiz Jr., and ex-opponent Evander Holyfield.

Wilder vs. Fury II has been highly anticipated since their first meeting. Wilder retained his title due to split draw after Fury miraculously rose from a 12th-round knockdown to finish the fight. It is one of the most memorable moments in heavyweight history. Furthermore, it has raised the historical stakes heading into the rematch February 22.