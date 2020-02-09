Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II to be broadcast in US Cinemas on Feb 22

Ringside

United States Cinemas will broadcast the huge heavyweight clash between WBC champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury on February 22nd.

Undefeated ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder and true Brit “The Gypsy King” Fury, will deliver their sizzling rematch at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Wilder vs. Fury II lands back to earth 14 months after their Stellar first blast off, where Wilder retained his title with a draw after Fury got up from a titanic knockdown in round twelve.

For this long-awaited rematch, fans in the United States will have a unique way of watching the action, as it will be shown in more than 450 selected movie theaters.

This was possible due to a distribution agreement with Fathom Events. An organization that has conducted many PPV events in cinemas.

The movie theaters will simultaneously transmit the event that can also be seen on ESPN + and FOX PPV.

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at the ticket offices of participating cinemas.







FURTHER TICKET/EVENT INFO

The long-awaited rematch of heavyweight titans is set. Undefeated WBC champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and unbeaten lineal champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury will continue their rivalry in the ring on Saturday, February 22 live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in a historic, joint FOX Sports PPV & ESPN+ PPV.

Tickets are on sale NOW. They can be purchased at www.mgmgrand.com or www.axs.com. The event is promoted by BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions, Top Rank and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. A Premier Boxing Champions presentation.

Wilder vs. Fury II has been highly anticipated since their first meeting. Wilder retained his title due to a split draw after Fury miraculously rose from a 12th-round knockdown to finish the fight. It is one of the most memorable moments in heavyweight history. Furthermore, it has raised the historical stakes heading into the rematch February 22