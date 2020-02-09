Deontay Wilder doesn’t know how to box, he’s a horrible boxer! – Bob Arum

Phil Jay

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum has described Deontay Wilder as a ‘horrible boxer’ ahead of a massive rematch with Tyson Fury later this month.

Wilder is currently preparing to face Fury for the second time, following on from a controversial draw in December 2018.

Out-boxed by Fury for the majority of the bout, Wilder put himself in contention with two knockdowns. The latter of which almost buried Fury through the canvas.

To his credit, ‘The Gypsy King’ somehow rose from the ashes, giving fans the opportunity to witness a second and potentially third fight.

But given his skills as a knockout artist, Wilder doesn’t possess any ring generalship, according to Arum.

During a recent comment on the event, Arum concluded by concurring with his co-promoter Frank Warren in that they firmly believe they have not witnessed a bigger puncher at work than Wilder.

This was despite believing Wilder lacked the fundamentals any top fighter should have.

“I haven’t seen a guy with that one-punch power; I’ve never seen anything like it. It is actually accentuated by the fact he doesn’t know how to box. He is a horrible boxer,” stated Arum.

“He puts on a clinic of how not to box. But he has that right hand and it is like a laser. It will find the most vulnerable part of his opponent’s anatomy,” he added.

Arum’s words won’t go down well with Wilder and trainer Jay Deas, a duo who work tirelessly at the art of finding a split-second gap in their opponent’s armory.

It’s a plan which has only failed once in over forty fights. And one which almost took Fury’s head off when they met the first time.







ABILITY

Wilder will also argue that this ability is boxing in itself, as you only have to put your foe down for ten and that’s the name of the game.

Whatever the reality is, Wilder vs Fury II is a genuine 50-50 fight that heralds interest in the division unseen for two decades.

Either Fury gets pummelled or Wilder is out-pointed. It really seems that simple.

If Wilder strikes before the final bell and ends the argument, surely Arum’s words won’t bother him one iota.