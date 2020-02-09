Billy Joe Saunders defends Dave Allen following fans fight ‘fix’ accusations

World Boxing News

📸 Amanda Westcott / Dave Thompson

World Champion Billy Joe Saunders has leaped to the defence of heavyweight Dave Allen after fans took claimed a fix took place in his recent fight.

Allen stopped Dorian Darch in three rounds after going through the motions for the previous two.

‘The White Rhino’ exploded into life and accusations of something untoward then hit social media.

Comments included: “Fix in on the Dave Allen fight? Looks like someone’s very keen to back him winning in round 3 on Betfair, looks like some backing with the bookies too.

3 mins before the first bell Allen in the 3rd was suspended on sky bet – fix?

Was a blatant fix, first 2 rounds were embarrassing then straight away in 3rd Allen gets aggressive and Darch says “go on” and falls to the canvas off a slap to the body, then there’s this.

So let me get this straight there was a steam move on RD3 Allen and the first two rounds Allen was pulling his punches and then as soon as the third round started he turned it up and won by KO easily one of the worst fix jobs I have ever seen in my life.

Upon seeing the tweets aims towards Allen and Darch, Saunders denied the ‘Doncaster De La Hoya’ would attempt such a move.

Reading Dave Allen fight was fixed. Plz stop talking shit people always trying to bring people down in this world he won his fight fair and square against a game opponent who took some big shots and is limited why would he do this at that stage when his been in bigger fight — billyjoesaunders (@bjsaunders_) February 9, 2020

“Reading Dave Allen fight was fixed. Please stop talking s***,” said the two-weight world title-holder. “People always trying to bring people down in this world.

“He won his fight fair and square against a game opponent who took some big shots and is limited. Why would he do this at that stage when he’s been in a bigger fight?”







TITLE FIGHT

With his recent victory, Allen is back in domestic championship contention after taking a beating against David Price.

The 27-year-old had been advised to rethink his career after the O2 Arena bruiser. Allen decided to return and lower his targets.

A crack at the Lonsdale Belt is now possible. Only once Daniel Dubois or Joe Joyce vacate later in the year.