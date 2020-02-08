LIVE: Kell Brook vs Mark DeLuca – Results from Sheffield

World Boxing News

World Boxing News provides results live from Sheffield as Kell Brook makes his return to action. ‘The Special One’ faces Mark DeLuca as Brook aims to land another world title shot.

Also on the bill, Kid Galahad hopes to land another crack at Josh Warrington’s IBF featherweight title in a final eliminator versus Claudio Marrero.

Further action sees Women’s IBO super-featherweight title holder Terri Harper aiming to unify against WBC ruler Eva Wahlstrom.

Results from Sheffield Arena will appear from 16:45 pm…

BROOK VS. DELUCA WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER

16:30 DOORS – 16:45 FIRST BELL

LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL

4 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight contest

CALLUM BEARDOW 12st 11lbs 8oz v PAWEL MARTYNIUK 12st 11lbs 5oz

(Sheffield, England) (Poland)

6 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest

JOHN DOCHERTY 12st 1lb 8oz v PABLO MENDOZA 12st 11oz

(Edinburgh, Scotland) (Nicaragua)

17:50 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS FACEBOOK

4 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest

DONTE DIXON 9st 4lbs 10oz v EDUARDO VALVERDE 9st 4lbs 3oz

(Sheffield, England) (Nicaragua)

10 x 3 mins Eliminator for British & Commonwealth Welterweight Titles

ANTHONY TOMLINSON 10st 6lbs 10oz v STEWART BURT 10st 6lbs 6oz

(Sheffield, England) (Glasgow, Scotland)

19:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS

10 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest

MARTIN J WARD 9st 6lbs 6oz v JESUS AMPARAN 9st 4lbs 8oz

(Brentwood, England) (Mexico)

6 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest

DAVE ALLEN 18st 10lbs 14oz v DORIAN DARCH 17st 6oz

(Conisborough, England) (Aberdare, Wales)

12 x 3 mins IBF Featherweight World Title Final Eliminator

KID GALAHAD 8st 13lbs 3oz v CLAUDIO MARRERO 8st 13lbs 10oz

(Sheffield, England) (Dominican Republic)

10 x 2 mins WBC & IBO Super-Featherweight World Titles

EVA WAHLSTROM 9st 3lbs 7oz v TERRI HARPER 9st 3lbs 10oz

(Finland) (Denaby, England)

12 x 3 mins WBO Inter-Continental Super-Welterweight Title

KELL BROOK 10st 13lbs 12oz v MARK DELUCA 10st 12lbs 12oz

(Sheffield, England) (Massachusetts, USA)