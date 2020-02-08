Dave Allen spars for two rounds, explodes to end comeback in three

World Boxing News

📸 Dave Thompson

Heavyweight Dave Allen is back in the win column after blasting out Dorian Darch in the third round of what seemed to be a feeling out spar.

‘The White Rhino’ labored around the ring, dropping his guard at times. He then came to life after the second to get the job done.

Easy work for Allen who is looking for a Lonsdale Belt chance in the near future after a tough time of late.

Allen was beaten badly by David Price before going through some dark times later in 2019. Back and rejuvenated, Allen could fight for the vacant UK title after Daniel Dubois or Joe Joyce vacate upon the completion of their April bout.

Martin J Ward continued to carve out his path to a super featherweight title shot with a dominant victory over Jesus Amparan.

The Brentwood native made it five wins on the spin with a 100-88 points triumph. He immediately signalled his intentions to challenge for a world crown.

UK welterweight hope Anthony Tomlinson moved closer to a crack at a domestic belt with a ninth-round stoppage of Stewart Burt in their eliminator.

Tomlinson won his twelfth straight bout in the paid ranks. The 28-year-old can expect a crack at the British or Commonwealth title in 2020.







DIXON

Billy Joe Saunders protege Donte Dixon got the job done in four rounds against Eduardo Valverde.

Dixon can now boast a 3-0 record having registered a second career stoppage due to an onslaught against the ropes.

Super middleweight John Docherty pushed to 8-0 with an easy victory over a highly-outclassed and dwarfed Pablo Mendoza.

Docherty got the job done at the very end of the first round. Realistically, Mendoza should never have been in there.

In the opener, Callum Beardow won a routine points decision 40-36. Beardow is now 2-0 in the cruiserweight ranks.

