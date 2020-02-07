Dave Allen weighs in with COAT ON, 20lbs heavier than David Price fight

World Boxing News

Heavyweight Dave Allen scaled a whopping 262 pounds and change on Friday ahead of the ‘Doncaster De La Hoya’s return to the ring.

Last time out against David Price, Allen scaled a trim 241 for a high-profile battle, which turned into a nightmare at The O2.

Price had just too much ability for the Yorkshireman. And coupled with his size and big punches – the Liverpool man beat ten lumps out of Allen.

Worried fans took to social media to inform Allen of their concern after the loss, which resulted in the 27-year-old going through some dark times.

An October comeback was canceled as it was deemed too early for Allen to compete again. Now, Allen has the chance to get back on the bike in familiar territory.

Allen heads to Sheffield on Saturday night to face also-ran Dorian Darch on the undercard of Kell Brook’s clash with Mark DeLuca.

Darch was out-weighed by almost two stone as Allen wore a coat and seemingly had his pockets full.

WEIGHTS

16:30 DOORS – 16:45 FIRST BELL

LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL

4 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight contest

CALLUM BEARDOW 12st 11lbs 8oz v PAWEL MARTYNIUK 12st 11lbs 5oz

(Sheffield, England) (Poland)

6 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest

JOHN DOCHERTY 12st 1lb 8oz v PABLO MENDOZA 12st 11oz

(Edinburgh, Scotland) (Nicaragua)

17:50 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS FACEBOOK

4 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest

DONTE DIXON 9st 4lbs 10oz v EDUARDO VALVERDE 9st 4lbs 3oz

(Sheffield, England) (Nicaragua)

10 x 3 mins Eliminator for British & Commonwealth Welterweight Titles

ANTHONY TOMLINSON 10st 6lbs 10oz v STEWART BURT 10st 6lbs 6oz

(Sheffield, England) (Glasgow, Scotland)

19:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS

10 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest

MARTIN J WARD 9st 6lbs 6oz v JESUS AMPARAN 9st 4lbs 8oz

(Brentwood, England) (Mexico)

6 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest

DAVE ALLEN 18st 10lbs 14oz v DORIAN DARCH 17st 6oz

(Conisborough, England) (Aberdare, Wales)







12 x 3 mins IBF Featherweight World Title Final Eliminator

KID GALAHAD 8st 13lbs 3oz v CLAUDIO MARRERO 8st 13lbs 10oz

(Sheffield, England) (Dominican Republic)

10 x 2 mins WBC & IBO Super-Featherweight World Titles

EVA WAHLSTROM 9st 3lbs 7oz v TERRI HARPER 9st 3lbs 10oz

(Finland) (Denaby, England)

12 x 3 mins WBO Inter-Continental Super-Welterweight Title

KELL BROOK 10st 13lbs 12oz v MARK DELUCA 10st 12lbs 12oz

(Sheffield, England) (Massachusetts, USA)