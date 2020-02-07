Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce: British super-fight confirmed, April 11 on PPV

Ringside

As World Boxing News reported this week, the British super-fight between Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce has finally been agreed for April.

The big and much anticipated heavyweight showdown between undefeated KO merchants ‘Dynamite’ and ‘The Juggernaut’ is on! The pair will duke it out at The O2, London on Saturday April 11 live on BT Sport Box Office.

British, Commonwealth, WBC Silver, and WBO International champion, Dubois will go in against Joyce, the former Commonwealth and WBA Continental champion, ranked No.1 by the EBU.

It is a fight that has been brewing since the London pair were put forward to contend for the British title last summer. But ultimately headed in alternate directions.

Dubois (14-0) took on fellow young heavy Nathan Gorman and Joyce (10-0) scored a notable win over the experienced American Bryant Jennings.

There can be little dispute that Dubois and Joyce are the frontrunners when it comes to the emerging forces in the heavyweight division.

The winner of their much anticipated 12-round battle will be on the brink of a world heavyweight title challenge.







BEST

Now an epic domestic duel awaits between two of British boxing’s biggest stars.

Frank Warren, who promotes both boxers, is delighted to deliver it for fight fans.

“People always talk about wanting the best to fight the best,” said the Hall of Fame promoter.

“Well, on February 22 we have the No.1 and No.2 heavyweights in the world settling a score in Las Vegas, then in April we have the two best up and coming heavyweights in the world putting it on the line at the O2 Arena.

Sam Jones who heads Joyce’s management company S-JAM Boxing added: “This is a monster fight for Joe. We are proud that after only 10 fights he will headline The O2 in a pay-per-view fight against one of the most exciting young boxers in the UK.

“We are all confident that Joe will win. His experience and amateur pedigree will shine through on this massive night for British boxing.”

Tickets go on general sale at 12pm on Friday 7th February via AXS.com and Ticketmaster.co.uk

Ticket Prices:

£400 Ringside – Hospitality

£300 Floor

£200 Floor

£150 Floor/Tier

£100 Tier

£80 Tier

£55 Upper Tier

£40 Upper Tier