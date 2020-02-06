Tyson Fury brands Eddie Hearn and AJ ‘p******’ for Radio Row comments

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams

Tyson Fury has given Eddie Hearn both barrels for comments made by the Matchroom boss during Radio Row interviews in the run-up the Super Bowl LIV.

Producer Jose Partida told WBN ‘The Gypsy King’ held nothing back when responding to Hearn’s derogatory statements.

According to Partida, they included saying the following:

“Fury’s a non-puncher.”

“It (Wilder vs Fury) wasn’t a great fight.”

“Although Fury talks like Muhamed Ali he doesn’t actually do a great deal.”

“The most controversial thing he said was when we asked him about comments Eddie Hearn made about him on our show last week at Radio Row in Miami,” Partida told World Boxing News.

“Responding to those comments on our show, Tyson Fury said:

“You know what? I don’t really care what Eddie Hearn says because Eddie Hearn is a p***y. And I don’t even know if I can say that live on the radio but Eddie Hearn is a p***y and so is AJ (Anthony Joshua),” Fury told The Main Event with Jake Asman & Cody Stoots on SB Nation Radio.

“And if they have any nuts about them they’d have fought me years ago. We’re from the same country you know. He’s been avoiding me for a long long time.

“He wasn’t man enough to step up and fight Deontay Wilder. So he took an old fat bald-headed fella to come out of retirement to stand up for his country.

“To stand up for his nation because they were getting made to look like clowns. So what Eddie Hearn and Anthony Joshua say you can’t really take too much from that.







KNOCKED OUT

“You know, they speak a lot of hot air and don’t back it up. I recently saw him get knocked out by an old fat fella. So don’t come and talk to the lineal champion about performing because you know he’s a hit and miss performer completely,” he added.

Fury is closing in on a date with destiny against Wilder at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on February 22nd. The pair fight a rematch of their exciting battle in late 2018.

The winner will be classed as the number one in the division, whilst the loser has the option of a third fight.

Listen to the full interview with Tyson Fury HERE.