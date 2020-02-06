Sam Eggington added to Pitters vs Richards bill in Coventry

RINGSIDE

Birmingham hero Sam Eggington will be one of the featured attractions on the undercard of the big showdown between Shakan Pitters and Craig Richards for the British Light-Heavyweight Championship on Saturday 28th March at the Coventry Skydome, exclusively live on free-to-air Channel 5.

Eggington (28-6-0, 17 KO’s) is looking to finally secure a dream world title shot to top a celebrated seven-year and 34-fight career that has seen him win the British, Commonwealth, European and WBC International Silver Welterweight titles and more recently the IBF International Super-Welterweight title with a stunning second round KO win over Orlando Fiordigiglio in Florence.

The all-action 26-year-old from Stourbridge, known as the ‘Savage’, has carved a reputation as one of British boxing’s most exciting fighters for his thrilling blood ’n guts performances. His chilling power has overcome the likes of former British and Commonwealth Champion Frankie Gavin and Denton Vassell. One of his most high profile nights was when he ended the career of former Two-Time World Champion Paulie Malignaggi with a devastating eighth round KO in March 2017.

Although Eggington suffered a fifth round stoppage loss to rival Liam Smith last March, he has rebounded well with four solid wins, including the victory of Fiordigiglio last September, and his last fight was in November with a second round stoppage of Daniel Urbanski.

This will be the second time that Eggington has fought in Coventry with an early career visit to the city in his third pro fight resulting in a four-round points wins over Andrew Hardy at the Hilton Hotel.

On the world stage, the 154-pound division has gone through a dramatic change following Julian Williams’ shock fifth round KO loss of his WBA and IBF World titles to underdog Jeison Rosario last month and Eggington is hungry to get his opportunity.

“It’s great to be back out in action for the first time in 2020 and this is set to be my big year when I really feel I’ll get my dream world title shot,” Said Eggington.

He continued, “I’m thrilled to fight on a high profile card live on free-to-air Channel 5 and it’s a return to Coventry where I have some great fans. This will be my first fight since November and I can’t wait to make a real statement of intent and force that world title opportunity this year. Julian Williams lost his IBF and WBA world titles with a shock loss to Jelson Rosario recently.

“If I got the phone call to fight him I’d take it hands down and win. I’ll fight any of the other world champions Jermell Charlo (WBC) or Patrick Teixeira (WBO), I don’t care who it is, I just want the opportunity. I’ve done everything asked of me, fought my mandatories, lost some of the mandatory fights when I could have vacated the title, I’ve fought everyone asked of me. It’s now about getting the big one and that’s what I’ll be going for this year.”

Eggington’s manager Jon Pegg added, “People don’t realise he’s 26 and he’s still improving. He started his professional career when he was just 19 and he’s crammed in 34 fights. He’s still developing and believe me the best is yet to come. Nobody thought he could win the British, Commonwealth and European titles and my phone was off the hook with people saying how great he looked against Fiordigiglio. He’s worked his way up the hard way in his career and now we will push on and get his World title shot and when the opportunity comes he’ll win it.”

A top quality undercard features some great Midlands match ups that includes a feisty Coventry derby between welterweights Jordan Cooke and Michael Green over six-rounds; Birmingham’s Ishmael Ellis takes on Walsall’s Shaun Cooper over six rounds at lightweight; Coventry’s Dilly Singh against Birmingham’s Matt Sen at cruiserweight over six rounds; Coventry light-middleweight River Wilson Bent in a four-round contest; Birmingham lightweight Tom Collins in a four-round contest; Birmingham super-featherweight Lewis Coley in a four-round contest; Leamington Spa lightweight Danny Quartermine makes his pro-debut in a four-round contest.

Also on the card will be exciting middleweight prospect Michael Hennessy Jr. from Sevenoaks, Kent, in his fifth professional bout in a six round contest.