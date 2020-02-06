Goodwin Boxing announce the signing of hot female prospect Aggie Barbier

RINGSIDE

33-year-old Aggie (Agathe) Barbier is the latest female hot prospect to put ink to paper and sign a three-year management deal with Goodwin Boxing.

Born in France and relocated to the UK, Barbier had a successful career as an amateur in France but has now decided the time is right to turn professional.

“I would not have turned over unless I believe that I can become a world champion in three years,” said Barbier.

“I have seen Steve manage World Champion Nicola Adams and Commonwealth and European title challenger Sam “SJ” Smith and have seen he has a passion for Women’s boxing and can deliver for us.”

Steve was delighted with the new signing. “Aggie has big ambitions and these are matched by us. I cannot wait to get started with here. She has to go through the Boxing Board application process and subject to all of this passing with no problems we are aiming for her to make her professional debut on July 11th.”