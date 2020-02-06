EXCLUSIVE: Jay Deas talks Deontay Wilder first fight injury, Tyson Fury KO2 prediction and weighing 270

Phil Jay

📸 Esther Lin

The long-time trainer and co-manager of Deontay Wilder, Jay Deas has updated WBN on training camp for the WBC heavyweight champion’s rematch with Tyson Fury.

Wilder puts his green and gold belt on the line for the second time against ‘The Gypsy King’ when the pair collide at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

First squaring off in December 2018, Wilder dropped Fury twice, the second time almost for good after a devastating combination.

Somehow, Fury got up. The Briton even continued the fight by winning the rest of the round.

Speaking about that historic night, which has led to the return this month, Deas revealed Wilder was nursing an injury leading into the eventual draw.

“The last time he fought against Tyson Fury, Deontay had an arm injury,” Deas exclusively told World Boxing News. “Even though it was healed by fight time, the timing on it was still off.

“Deontay was also very light and wasn’t eating as much as he should. This time he’s very healthy and firing on all cylinders.”

Asked how training camp was coming along for the February 22nd Pay-Per-View, Deas answered: “Things are good. The sparring is going well and we are looking forward to the fight.”







FURY

Turning attention to some comments Fury has made in the media, Deas then touched on Fury predicting a second stoppage and revealing plans to weigh 270 pounds for the battle.

“Tyson Fury can say what he wants about how the fight will go. But whatever their game plan is we will be well prepared for it,” said Deas.

“In regards to the weight, he’s a big guy anyway. Heavyweights shouldn’t let the scale dictate anything.

“As long as a heavyweight is training hard and eating well, the weight is the weight. I think Tyson will always be able to move well, regardless of whether he weighs 270 pounds,” he concluded.

Everything is set up for a record-breaking evening as Wilder vs Fury II represents the biggest night in the top division for some 18 years.

You have to go back to Lennox Lewis vs Mike Tyson is 2002 to find any event of this scale featuring the two of the best heavyweights of this era.

Back then, Lewis and Tyson secured almost two million PPV buys. A total promoter Bob Arum believes Wilder vs Fury II can overhaul in two weeks’ time.