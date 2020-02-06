Dean Dodge reflects on win over Harlem Eubank ahead of return

RINGSIDE

Dean Dodge has remembered the night he beat up one of the fighting Eubank’s.

Dodge hopes victory over former English champion Sean Davis at Wellsprings Leisure Centre in Taunton on Friday, February 21 will lead to a shot at the Southern Area super-featherweight championship.

The 26-year-old crowdpleaser is in contention after starting his professional career with eight wins and a draw.

He served his 45-bout amateur apprenticeship with Yeovil ABC – and on his best night, he beat Harlem Eubank in Brighton.

“It was at this big hotel on Brighton seafront,” said Dodge. “It was his show and he came out trying to take me out.

“I weathered the storm and started to pressure him. In the second round, I landed a big overhand right and his legs buckled. He did a funny dance. I really stuck it on him and the bell went. He didn’t come out for the third round.”

There seems little chance of a rematch in the professional ranks.

Eubank is campaigning at 10 stones, while Dodge is eyeing titles at super-featherweight.

“I used to box up at 65kgs as an amateur,” said Dodge, sponsored by Penmill Scaffolding, Paragon Cleaning Services, Camelot Builders and Tomahawk Doors Ltd.

“I didn’t really take it seriously. I never dieted. I just used to get in there and fight.”

Dodge admits he loves to fight, but added: “I can box as well. I do whatever it takes to win.”