Carlos Takam vs Fidel Maldonado added to Rockin’ Fights 38

Boxing fans were already in for a treat when Star Boxing announced the return of CLETUS “THE HEBREW HAMMER” SELDIN (Shirley, NY 24-1 20KO’s) at The Paramount on February 28 at “Rockin’ Fights.”

The card just really tipped the scales and has become heavier. Former world title challenger, and highly regarded world rated heavyweight, CARLOS TAKAM (37-5-1 28KO’s) will make his second appearance in the United States under the Star Boxing banner, at the critically acclaimed “Rockin’ Fights” series when he takes on FABIO MALDONADO (Sao Paulo, Brazil, 26-3 25KO’s).

After signing a promotional deal with New York’s longest running promotional entity, Star Boxing, Takam made his United States debut at Resorts World Catskills in September of 2019. Takam dominated and won a unanimous decision over CRAIG LEWIS (Detroit, MI 14-3 8KO’s).

Takam’s resume is a who’s who of heavyweight stardom including a competitive world title challenge of unified heavyweight world champion, ANTHONY JOSHUA (23-1 21KO’s). Takam has also fought top rated heavyweight’s, JOSEPH PARKER (26-2 20KO’s), ALEXANDER POVETKIN (35-2-1 24KO’s) and MICHAEL GRANT (48-7 36KO’s). Over 43 career fights, Takam has held a variety of championships including the WBO South African, WBF International, WBC Silver and IBF Intercontinental titles.

Maldonado enters with 26 victories, 25 of which came by knockout. As an amateur, Maldonado had an impressive record of 40-5 with 27 KO’s in his native Brazil, winning the Sao Paulo Amateur State Championship (2000 & 2001) and the Jogos Abertos do Interior Amateur Tournament Gold Medal (2001). Turning professional, Maldonado has had a diverse combat history, fighting both as a mixed martial artist for the UFC and as a professional boxer.

As a professional boxer, Maldonado has challenged for the NABF heavyweight title, as well as the WBA International Heavyweight title. A true combatant, Maldonado has not shied away from top talent, including bouts against #7 WBC world rated heavyweight, MICHAEL HUNTER (18-1-1 12KO’s) and undefeated Ukrainian, OLEKSANDR TESLENKO (16-0 12KO’s).

Takam had this to say about his second fight in the US, “I’m looking forward to this year and cannot wait to get started. I am sharp and ready at any time for a title shot.”

Trainer of Takam, DWIGHT YARDE believes the time is now, “I can’t wait to see Carlos start 2020. Star Boxing is keeping us busy, and I know we will get that title shot. This is our time!”

Star Boxing CEO, JOE DEGUARDIA is equally as excited for Takam’s future, “when we signed Carlos, we knew he had the ability to fight any heavyweight in the world. I’m pleased we will be bringing such a quality heavyweight to Long Island” DeGuardia continued, “we believe this is the start to a great year for Takam, and I am looking forward for what is to come.”

In the highly anticipated main event CLETUS “THE HEBREW HAMMER” SELDIN (Shirley, NY 24-1 20KO’s) makes his return to where it all began and has Long Island buzzing. Seldin will be defending his NABA Super Lightweight Title against Colombian veteran HUMBERTO “METRALETTA” MARTINEZ (Monteria, Columbia 33-9-2 17KO’s).

"Rockin' Fights" 38 is presented by JOE DEGUARDIA'S STAR BOXING in a thrilling night of fights from The Paramount in Huntington, Long Island.