Boxing Fight Schedule: February 7th / 8th, 2020

World Boxing News

World Boxing News provides the latest boxing fight schedule of major bouts for February 7th and 8th of 2020.

On Friday in Panama, two interim belts are on the line as Daniel Matellon and Luis Concepcion compete in separate bouts.

Saturday sees a more packed schedule as Gary Russell Jr. puts his WBC featherweight title on the line once again.

The American makes only a fifth defense in five years as he battles Tugstsogt Nyambayar in Pennsylvania.

Also on the bill, Guillermo Rigondeaux bids to win the WBA understudy belt to Naoya Inoue’s full version.

Over in Germany, Firat Arslan aims to overhaul Bernard Hopkins as the oldest boxing champion of all time. The veteran from Turkey bids to dethrone South African Kevin Lerena of his IBO cruiserweight title.

Wilfredo Benetiz and Artem Dalakian defend their straps in Panama and Ukraine respectively, whilst over in England, Kell Brook returns for his first bout in over a year.

Brook looks to push towards a title shot at super-welterweight.

Also on the bill, Kid Galahad can seal a second chance at Josh Warrington with a win over Claudio Marrero. Galahad, who seemingly beat Warrington the first time they met, was left disappointed by the judges.

In a unification, Terri Harper puts her IBO super-featherweight belt up against Eva Wahlstrom’s WBC version.

Finally, Indiana hosts Mary McGee’s own promotion as she defends the IBF super-lightweight crown at the Civic Center.

FEB 7

Arena Roberto Duran, Panama

12 – flyweight

Daniel Matellon vs Erik Garcia

12 – flyweight

Luis Concepcion vs Rober Barrera







FEB 8

PPL Center, Pennsylvania, USA

12 – WBC featherweight title

Gary Russell Jr vs Tugstsogt Nyambayar

12 – bantamweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux vs Liborio Solis

EWS Arena, Goeppingen, Germany

12 – IBO cruiserweight title

Kevin Lerena vs Firat Arslan

Hotel El Panama, Panama

12 – WBO Minimumweight Title

Wilfredo Mendez vs Gabriel Mendoza

Parkovy Convention Centre, Kiev, Ukraine

12 – WBA flyweight title

Artem Dalakian vs Josber Perez

Sheffield Arena, UK

12 – IBF featherweight title eliminator

Kid Galahad vs Claudio Marrero

12 – super welterweight

Kell Brook vs Mark DeLuca

10×2 – Women’s WBC/IBO super-featherweight titles

Terri Harper vs Eva Wahlstrom

10 – super featherweight

Martin J Ward vs Jesus Amparan

10 – welterweight

Anthony Tomlinson vs Stewart Burt

6 – heavyweight

David Allen vs Dorian Darch

Civic Center, Indiana, USA

10×2 – Women’s IBF super lightweight title

Mary McGee vs Deanha Hobbs