Boxing Fight Schedule: February 7th / 8th, 2020

World Boxing News provides the latest boxing fight schedule of major bouts for February 7th and 8th of 2020.
On Friday in Panama, two interim belts are on the line as Daniel Matellon and Luis Concepcion compete in separate bouts.
Saturday sees a more packed schedule as Gary Russell Jr. puts his WBC featherweight title on the line once again.
The American makes only a fifth defense in five years as he battles Tugstsogt Nyambayar in Pennsylvania.
Also on the bill, Guillermo Rigondeaux bids to win the WBA understudy belt to Naoya Inoue’s full version.
Over in Germany, Firat Arslan aims to overhaul Bernard Hopkins as the oldest boxing champion of all time. The veteran from Turkey bids to dethrone South African Kevin Lerena of his IBO cruiserweight title.
Wilfredo Benetiz and Artem Dalakian defend their straps in Panama and Ukraine respectively, whilst over in England, Kell Brook returns for his first bout in over a year.
Brook looks to push towards a title shot at super-welterweight.
Also on the bill, Kid Galahad can seal a second chance at Josh Warrington with a win over Claudio Marrero. Galahad, who seemingly beat Warrington the first time they met, was left disappointed by the judges.
In a unification, Terri Harper puts her IBO super-featherweight belt up against Eva Wahlstrom’s WBC version.
Finally, Indiana hosts Mary McGee’s own promotion as she defends the IBF super-lightweight crown at the Civic Center.
12 – flyweight
Daniel Matellon vs Erik Garcia
12 – flyweight
Luis Concepcion vs Rober Barrera
12 – WBC featherweight title
Gary Russell Jr vs Tugstsogt Nyambayar
12 – bantamweight
Guillermo Rigondeaux vs Liborio Solis
12 – IBO cruiserweight title
Kevin Lerena vs Firat Arslan
12 – WBO Minimumweight Title
Wilfredo Mendez vs Gabriel Mendoza
12 – WBA flyweight title
Artem Dalakian vs Josber Perez
12 – IBF featherweight title eliminator
Kid Galahad vs Claudio Marrero
12 – super welterweight
Kell Brook vs Mark DeLuca
10×2 – Women’s WBC/IBO super-featherweight titles
Terri Harper vs Eva Wahlstrom
10 – super featherweight
Martin J Ward vs Jesus Amparan
10 – welterweight
Anthony Tomlinson vs Stewart Burt
6 – heavyweight
David Allen vs Dorian Darch
10×2 – Women’s IBF super lightweight title
Mary McGee vs Deanha Hobbs