Bernard Hopkins’ oldest boxing world champion record under threat

Ringside

📸 EC Boxing / Stacey Verbeek

Cruiserweight veteran Fırat Arslan will fight to beat Bernard Hopkins to become the oldest World Champion of all time against Kevin Lerena this weekend.

The clock is ticking down for the EC Boxing event that will take place in Goeppingen, Germany this Saturday.

Arslan vs Lerena is Promoted by Erol Ceylan and EWS Arena will host the historic cruiserweight action.

Former world champion Firat Arslan of Turkey (47-8-3, 32 KO’s) challenges the current IBO cruiserweight titlist Kevin Lerena of South Africa (24-1, 11 KO’s).

Eleven Years after his first championship, Firat Arslan sets his eyes on another title.

As far as the oldest world champion goes, several names stand out. The sixth on the list is Arslan.

Arslan, hailing from Zonguldak in Turkey, has defended his WBA world title in 2008 against Darnell Wilson. He’s been after another belt ever since and has not lost a single fight since 2014.

Now at the age of 49, Firat is looking to make history to become the oldest world champion. To go ahead of the likes of George Foreman who was a world champion at 45, and Bernard Hopkins at 49.

Legendary cruiserweight and heavyweight world champion Evander Holyfield, also like Arslan, became a world champion at 38 by outpointing John Ruiz.

Holyfield had his chances once again for a world title at 47 years old against Nikolay Valuev of Russia. The American failed to get a hold of the title by a close decision.







List of Oldest World Champions

– Manny Pacquiao (40 years and 178 days)

– Bob Fitzsimmons (40 years and 182 days)

– Thulani Malinga (42 years and 8 days)

– George Foreman ( 45 years and 299 days)

– Bernard Hopkins (49 years and 94 days)

• Firat Arslan will be at 49 years 133 days should he emerge victorious on Saturday.

If he wins against Kevin Lerena of South Africa on Feb. 8th, he will be the oldest champion and 49 years and 133 days, surpassing Bernard Hopkins’ record.

Officials Have Been Announced

Leszek Jankowiak will be in the ring as the referee on Saturday, while Jerome Lades, Matteo Montella and Rocky Young will be at ringside as judges.