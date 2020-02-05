Joseph Parker opponent branded ‘a waste of time’ for Garcia vs Vargas bill

World Boxing News

New Zealander and former world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker looks set to be pitched in with Shawndell Winters as his career continues to stall.

The 28 year-old, who once Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte back-to-back, will follow-up low-key victories over Alexander Flores and Alex Leapai with a match-up against the 39-year-old unheralded American.

Winters is 13-2 as a pro and has no significant wins on his modest record. The pairing begs the question, ‘how long will Parker be treading water’.

Fans took to social media in shock at the bout being added to the Mikey Garcia vs Jessie Vargas bill on February 29.

“A waste of time,” said one commenter. Another added: “What on earth is going on?”

Parker seriously has to be moved on at a faster rate. Especially after building himself into the upper echelons of the top division.

The ex-WBO ruler was considered to be in the best five heavies shake-up for some time. Parker is now seemingly struggling for meaningful tests.

A triumph is fully on the cards this month before hopefully Parker is stepped up in class.

Despite Parker's less-than-appealing affair, the Texas card is stacked for The Ford Center in Frisco.







FORD CENTER BILL

Welterweight’s Mikey Garcia and Jessie Vargas face each other in a make-or-break battle for a possible world title shot.

Kal Yafai defends his super-flyweight world title against ex-pound for pound star Roman Gonzalez.

WBC flyweight ruler Julio Cesar Martinez puts his green and gold belt on the line against Briton Jay Harris.

Another heavyweight showdown sees Murat Gassiev take on Jerry Forrest.

Undefeated super-welterweight Israil Madrimov battles Charlie Navarro. Flyweight contest Jesse Rodriguez vs Marco Sustaita and Diego Pacheco vs Oscar Riojas at super-middleweight round off the event.

Furthermore, a super welterweight clash pitching Leo Ruiz Acevedo against the currently suspended Dennis Knifechief is awaiting approval from the Texas State Commission.