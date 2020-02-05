Joyce vs Dubois: Speculation mounts of imminent Brit-clash confirmation

World Boxing News

S-JAM / Frank Warren

An all-UK heavyweight clash between Olympic silver medalist Joe Joyce and British champion Daniel Dubois looks set to be confirmed on Thursday.

A hastily arranged press conference was revealed to media on Wednesday, leading to instant speculation an official announcement was imminent.

The information read: “Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions will be holding a special press conference tomorrow. To formally announce one of the most anticipated fights to be held in the UK in recent years.”

Put two and two together, Joyce vs Dubois is the obvious choice. British fans could now see the pair trade-off in a Pay-Per-View clash this spring.

Previously, promoter Frank Warren had revealed talks were progressing nicely.

BIGGEST

“The biggest one (fight) on the domestic front is coming along nicely. Hopefully, we will be in a position to share some good news in the not too distant future,” Warren said in his latest column.

“Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce is an absolute banger of a fight between two heavyweights of enormous potential and pedigree. It is the biggest fight to be made for either of them so it needs to happen.

“I hear the argument over where would be left for Joe to go should he be defeated by a much younger man in Daniel. It is nonsense to say it would be fatal for his career.

“Joe is a top-drawer operator. An elite amateur who has taken the plunge right from the beginning in the professional game. It is never just a loss that affects a fighter’s prospects, it is how you lose and who against.

“There would be no shame in losing to Daniel, or vice-versa. If you make a big fight that the public wants to see then somebody has got to lose on the majority of occasions.







OPPORTUNITY

“In any case, certainly in the heavyweight division, one win and you are right back in the thick of it. You put it down to experience.

“The proof of the pudding is someone like Dereck Chisora, who has had multiple opportunities to come again.

“What is for sure is there would be no turning back for either Daniel or Joe once this fight is in place. It will be big, meaningful fights all the way to the top for our big fellas.”

A date of April 18 at The O2 in BT Sport Box Office has been earmarked for the clash.

That should remain the case unless things have changed since last week.