BoxNation announce trio of big fight nights for February line-up

Ringside

BoxNation, in their new capacity linked with Premier Sports, has announced live coverage of Premier Boxing Champions and Golden Boy shows for February.

World champions and rising stars feature on the February line-up thus far.

Those three live events added to the BoxNation schedule for February, include Gary Russell Jr defending his World Featherweight Title this Saturday in Pennsylvania.

The new shows mark the second month of an exciting new strategic partnership with Premier Sports.

FEB 8

Featherweight star Gary Russell Jr defends his WBC World Title on the first of three live events coming up on BoxNation in February 2020, the second month of a new strategic partnership with Premier Sports.

Russell Jr is regarded as one of the best in the business and on Saturday night he faces Tugstsogt ‘King Tug’ Nyambayar, a 2012 Olympic silver medallist, in what could be one of his toughest tests. Double-Olympic gold medallist Guillermo Rigondeaux aims to win the WBA Bantamweight crown in the chief support bout.

FEB 14/15

BoxNation subscribers can look forward to a double-header the following weekend.

It starts with rising star Ryan Garcia (19-0, 16 KOs) headlining a Golden Boy bill against Francisco Fonseca on Friday 14th February. Former three-weight World Champion Jorge Linares boxes on the undercard.

On February 15th, unbeaten Super-Middleweight Caleb Plant defends his IBF belt in a homecoming bout against German mandatory challenger Vincent Feigenbutz. The challenger boasts an 85% knockout ratio.







List of confirmed events on BoxNation

Gary Russell Jr v Tugstsogt Nyambayar: Sunday 9th February at 2am (Saturday night show).

Ryan Garcia v Francisco Fonseca: Saturday 15th February, time TBC (Friday night show).

Caleb Plant v Vincent Feigenbutz: Sunday 16th February at 1am (Saturday night show).

MARCH

In March, BoxNation will be available free of charge to current Premier Sports customers on Sky and the Premier Player.

Customers subscribed to BoxNation via Sky will automatically get free access to Premier Sports 1, 2 and LaLigaTV.

New customers looking to sign up for BoxNation can do so via https://www.boxnation.com/subscribe/ and to Premier Sports via https://www.premiersports.com/subscribenow.html.