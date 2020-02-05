Amir Khan gets back in the gym as Kell Brook re-opens door for UK clash

Phil Jay

📸 @amirkingkhan / Mark Robinson

Former world champion Amir Khan is tentatively working towards a return to action after hitting his own gym in Bolton with coach Lee Beard.

The 33-year-old last fought at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia during the summer of 2020. Khan defeated an out-weighed Billy Dib in four rounds.

Since then, a clash with British rival Kell Brook had seemingly been shelved. But with just a few days to go until Brook makes his long-awaited comeback, the Sheffield man has opened the door for the pair to fight.

Limit issues, with Brook fighting at 154 pounds and wanting a world title shot at the higher weight, had complicated the situation of late.

As everybody knows, Khan is a bonafide welterweight. ‘King’ has no intention of moving up to accommodate ‘The Special One’.

With this in mind, Brook has now made a spectacular u-turn. He’s now declared he can indeed make the 147-pound target for Khan.

“I want whoever holds a belt. Now, I want to be a two-time World Champion this year,” stated the former IBF champion. “I could do Welterweight. For the right fight, I’ll do Welterweight.

“It would have to be a meaningful fight (possibly Khan). A World Title fight, or a big meaningful fight.”

BAZOOKA

First of all, Brook has to overcome Mark DeLuca and get his career back on track following another spell in the wilderness.

Outside of the ring battles with demons had led to WBN revealing the possibility Brook’s life could spiral out of control enough to end his career.

Thankfully, this proved not to be the case.







Brook is fully focused on demolishing ‘Bazooka’ DeLuca and potentially moving on to Khan.

“It’s got to be spectacular. You’ve got to go away and think ‘he’s back better than ever.’ That’s what I want people to say,” stated the Yorkshireman regarding this Saturday night’s fight.

“I want to be on everybody’s lips. ‘I can’t believe what this guy’s done. What’s happened? I can’t believe it. He’s the main man again’. That’s what I’m aiming for.”

Khan vs Brook could conceivably take place in the summer at the O2 Arena or even a smaller Football Stadium.

It all depends on how realistic both sides will be during any negotiations.