Paul Roberts features on Taunton show at Wellsprings later this month

RINGSIDE

Paul Roberts gets the chance to send out a message to the champion he’s chasing in Taunton this month.

Promoter Mo Prior expects a sell-out crowd at Wellsprings Leisure Centre on Friday, February 21 for a show that features the 24 year old from Chard stepping up to six rounds to face Marius Vyniauskas.

The Lithuanian was a good amateur, representing his country at the 2017 European Championships, and last summer, he pushed Ricky Little all the way over six rounds.

Vyniauskas won one round and shared two others on the referee’s scorecard against the Southern Area super-flyweight champion.

Roberts hopes to get a shot at Little’s belt – provided he gets past Vyniauskas.

Prior manages both Roberts and Little and said: “I’m hoping Paul comes through this and then we can make the fight with Ricky for the Southern Area title.

“That would be some fight. Both come forward throwing lots of punches. It could be one of the fights of the year.

“First, Paul has to get last the Lithuanian – and it’s not an easy fight.

“This lad is game and he fights from the first bell to the last bell.

“He gave Ricky a difficult night and now Paul has the chance to send out a message to him by doing a better job on him.”

Prior has every confidence in Roberts – despite a sticky start to his pro career.

“I’ve seen Paul in the gym sparring good lads and doing well against them,” said Prior. “I know he’s got what it takes to do well.”

Tickets for the show in Taunton are available from Paul Roberts on 07748 774039 or his father Keith on 07833 640467.