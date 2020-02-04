Dave Allen is back in the ring, but caution has to be the order of the day

Phil Jay

📷 Mark Robinson

Dave Allen is back in the spotlight this weekend despite promoters at Matchroom Boxing doing all they can to keep his return low-key.

The English heavyweight is ready for a British title run despite calls for Allen to retire after a horror showing against David Price.

Allen was beaten badly by Price over ten rounds back in July. He immediately spiraled into a bad place. This lead to fans to plead with Eddie Hearn to treat him with kid gloves for the foreseeable future.

A super-quick comeback in October was called off – and rightly so. Coming on the back of a series of worrying social media activity. Allen then kept a low profile until his announcement on the undercard of Kell Brook’s return.

Like Allen, Brook has had his own troubles over the past twelve months. It seems both needed timeout to re-focus on their boxing.

Lowering his expectations after ludacrous talk of a potential fight with Alexander Povetkin or even a world title bout, Allen is hoping for a shot at the British title over the next twelve months or so once Daniel Dubois vacates.

A very loved character on British shores, Allen can only be accused of getting swept up in the hype following his brilliant knockout wins over Nick Webb and Lucas Browne.

Let’s face it, Webb was overweight and Browne was over the hill.

Attempting to run when it could be impossible to even walk in higher company is all the ambitious Allen can be found guilty of.

Staying at British level, gaining more and more experience is the way forward. If a UK title becomes a reality, that should be enough for Allen when he looks back and tells fighting stories to his grandchildren in the future.

It’s already been a special career for Allen due to the pedestal UK punters have placed him on. At the end of the day, the man puts bums on seats and has a place on Pay-Per-View bills

So moving forward, let’s all be realistic. Let’s allow Allen to enjoy the sport he loves without feeling any added pressure into the bargain.







2020 RUN

A six-rounder to dust off the cobweb is a start. Then, if it takes 18 months to drive towards a Lonsdale Belt then so be it. Allen is still fairly young for a heavyweight at 27 and could well be seasoned enough for a European shot in years to come.

For now, it’s back to Sheffield in familiar surroundings. Away from the bright lights of London and anything which could cloud judgment on immediate targets.

Should Allen gain three wins on the spin in lesser opposition this year, that can only be seen as a plus for him.

Roll on Saturday. Let’s keep the pressure cooker on low.