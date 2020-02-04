Chad Sugden eyes Craig Richards rematch, father denies comments

RINGSIDE

Newark light-heavyweight Chad ‘2 Slick’ Sugden took exception to comments made by Craig Richards following their fight – and has called for a rematch.

Referee Lee Cook couldn’t separate the fighters after eight rounds, scoring 77-77.

Richards said that both Sugden and his father/trainer Dean told him afterwards they thought he deserved to win.

Both deny this.

Chad took the chance to jump up a level or two after being offered the fight at only a few days’ notice and the 25 year old former kickboxing champion put a dent in the record of a fighter ranked No 10 by the WBA.

Sugden, whose record now reads 11-1-1, said: “On the night I wasn’t sure which way it would go, but when I watched it back I thought it was fair.

“I don’t know how he can say he won comfortably.

“I thought the more it went on, the more I got on top. He says it wasn’t a championship fight – and that was lucky for him.

“He was struggling in the last two rounds and if there had been another two, it was only going to go one way.

“We are quite happy to do it again on a Matchroom show for his title if we get notice.

“I always thought I could compete at that level and it was nice to dot it – and at short notice.

“I want more fights like that now. I need the big fights to get better and better.”

Richards’ next fight is scheduled to be against Shakan Pitters for the vacant British light-heavyweight championship in Coventry on March 29.

The fight will be screened live on Channel Five after Mick Hennessy outbid Eddie Hearn.

But there’s a chance the fight won’t happen. Richards has hinted a fight with Matchroom stablemate Callum Johnson is a possibility for next month and given the WBA rank both in the top 15, that may make more sense for Richards.