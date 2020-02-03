How the odds for Wilder vs Fury II have changed since controversial draw

World Boxing News

Wilder vs Fury II: World Boxing News has followed the UK odds on Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury closely ever since the pair initially decided to face each other in the summer of 2018.

At that time, and due to Fury being out of action for so long, Wilder was initially the favorite to win. Fast forward until the aftermath of their first meeting, which ended in a draw, Fury then turned the tables.

Wilder blasted out Dominic Breazeale the following April before Fury defeated Tom Schwarz in June. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ was then pushed to the forefront once again.

In September 2019, Fury beat Otto Wallin in what could have easily been a defeat, given the severity of a cut suffered at the hands of the Swede during the Las Vegas contest.

Fury continued to be the underdog until the refreshing of odds a month later. Surprisingly, Fury was once again the favorite in the UK betting and remains so to this day.

Odds in the United States are closer between the pair and can hardly split them, for what is a true 50-50 fight which many believe can only go one of two ways.

Either Fury does the distance and wins the majority of rounds due to his superior boxing skills, or Wilder catches him as he inevitably does and ends the fight before the final bell.

Bovada covers several lines on the event, which takes place at the MGM Grand on the world-famous strip, live on FOX and ESPN PPV respectively.

