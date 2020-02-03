Tyson Fury’s big Deontay Wilder prediction is possible, says Frank Warren

World Boxing News

Frank Warren believes Tyson Fury is more than capable of blasting out Deontay Wilder after changing coaches following his last bout.

Fury was cut and looked labored when going the distance with Otto Wallin, leading to Ben Davison being sidelined in favor of SugarHill Steward.

Since beginning camp for a rematch with Deontay Wilder on February 22nd, Fury has predicted a victory over the American in just two rounds.

Admittedly, Warren knows this is unlikely. But the promoter does believe Fury is more than capable if he decides to change tactics completely for the return.

“(Tyson’s) change of trainer to SugarHill Steward has planted doubts in the mind of some after parting from Ben Davison, who did an excellent job in bringing him back,” pointed out Warren.

“Personally, I don’t have an issue with the switch in terms of how it will affect the fight. Nobody had really heard of Ben until Tyson brought him in. He’s got enough experience to know what he is doing.

“I am not sure how many people believed our man when he categorically stated he was going to ambush Wilder from the off. Saying he’ll finish him inside two rounds.

“That isn’t typical Tyson. But if he sets about him anything can happen. So we will see.

“It would be unlike him to go for the jugular. But Tyson has it in him to change things up. What can Deontay do any different? He can’t. We have seen that in every fight he’s had.

"What he has got is absolutely stunning and dangerous, but he is not going to outbox Tyson, is he?







The winner of this month’s battle will be regarded as the best heavyweight on the planet. This comes after unified ruler Anthony Joshua suffered a shocking loss in 2019.

Down four times, Joshua was taken apart by Andy Ruiz before gaining revenge six months later. A fare more bloated Ruiz turned up in Saudi Arabia. He was easily out-maneuvered and outpointed.

Wilder and Fury have both since been called out by AJ, although mandatories and red tape seem likely to put a halt to undisputed plans until at least 2021.