Opponent named for ex-world champion James Kirkland on March 14

RINGSIDE

Hard-hitting James Kirkland will take on all-action “Madman” Marcos Hernández in a 10-round middleweight showdown that headlines FS1 PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes Saturday, March 14 from MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

The action begins at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT and features unbeaten top prospect and 2016 Lithuanian Olympian Eimantas Stanionis taking on Justin DeLoach in the 10-round welterweight co-main event.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting www.mgmnationalharbor.com/.

“James Kirkland and Marcos Hernández both bring exciting styles to the ring that are sure to give the fans an action packed main event Saturday, March 14 live on FS1 from MGM National Harbor in Maryland,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “Combined with Eimantas Stanionis, one of the 2016 Olympics’ most promising prospects, in a tough fight against the battle-tested Justin DeLoach, there will be high stakes drama in the ring for sure.”

Born in Austin and fighting out of San Antonio, Texas, Kirkland (34-2, 30 KOs) has made a name for himself as one of the most exciting and explosive fighters in the sport in a long career that’s only seen him defeated twice. The 35-year-old returned to the ring in 2019 with two knockout victories, his first action since losing to Canelo Alvarez in 2015. Kirkland sports an 83% knockout rate and has previously picked up notable wins against former champion Carlos Molina and Alfredo Angulo.

“I’m very excited to make the most of this opportunity,” said Kirkland. “I want to thank my whole team, Davies Entertainment, PBC and Warriors Boxing, for putting me in this position. It’s truly a blessing to be back in the mix. I’m training hard and perfecting my craft like always. Look for me to bring fireworks on March 14.”

The 26-year-old Hernández (14-3-1, 3 KOs) has faced excellent competition in his career, battling a litany of tough fellow rising contenders. Fighting out of Fresno, California, Hernández has twice faced current unified 154-pound champion Jeison Rosario, fighting to a draw in their first meeting before losing the rematch. He most recently lost a decision to Kevin Newman in November 2019, a rematch of a fight Hernández won in 2017. He has taken down then unbeaten fighters in Newman and Thomas Hill in 2016.

“It’s a dream come true to be in a fight like this against a dangerous man like James Kirkland,” said Hernández. “Everyone knows he has tremendous punching power and can take anyone out with one punch. But my plans are to take him to school and show him what a great boxer I am. At this point in my career, I’m ready to turn the corner and show everyone I have the talent to be a world champion. Everyone watching on FS1 will see a great battle between two warriors. The fans will get their money’s worth, that you can guarantee.”

A native of Lithuania who now lives and trains in the U.S., Stanionis (10-0, 7 KOs) is one of the most promising fighters to come out of the 2016 Olympic games and has continued to impress in the pro ranks. The 25-year-old will step up again in competition for the first time since a hand injury in May 2019 when he goes against DeLoach. Stanionis picked up three victories in 2019, beating Samuel Figueroa in March, before showing he was recovered from the hand injury by stopping Julio Cesar Sanchez and Evincii Dixon.

DeLoach (18-4, 9 KOs) will return to the ring looking to bounce back from a loss to then unbeaten Terrel Williams in April 2019. The 25-year-old put together an impressive run in 2016 and 2017, defeating three-straight unbeaten fighters in Dillon Cook, Junior Castillo and Domonique Dolton, before knocking out Christopher Pearson. The Augusta, Georgia native suffered defeats against now unified champion Jeison Rosario in 2018 and Nathaniel Gallimore in 2017, before rebounding to beat Michael Ogundo in November 2018.