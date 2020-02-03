Mary McGee, Christina Linardatou discuss Feb 8 clashes

RINGSIDE

In a sport that has been so male gender focused, the women are starting to take over.

HBO closed it’s boxing series featuring Women’s Championship Boxing. Showtime has been featuring it’s own Special Edition of Women’s Championships. DAZN has it’s own stable of female Champions. ESPN’s primary promoters continued the trend.

2020 is progressing the addiction to women’s professional boxing appeal and taking it to grander levels.

On February 8, Hammond Civic Center in Hammond, Indiana is the place to be for that next level in an unprecedented event.

Six women’s bout, representing Six different countries! Three women’s title bouts! Numerous current and former world champions in attendance! Young prospects on display with their sights set on world championship gold!

4 Champs Promotions, in association with DiBella Entertainment, Team Empire Management, McGee House of Champions, LRP Network, and #NextGenChamp present this International Showdown.

In the Main Event, “Merciless” Mary McGee (26-3, 14 KO) proudly defends her IBF belt against Australia’s top ranked Super Lightweight Deanha “Silencer” Hobbs (8-1, 5 KOs).

McGee:

“I brought pride to Gary Indiana. I’m my city’s first & only world champion. This belt is staying at home!”

“I could’ve fought anywhere in the world but I chose to fight here in Indiana against a girl coming all the way for Australia – in front of my people & build my own brand “McGee House Of Champion” for younger fighters coming up in my city after me.”

Hobbs:

“I’m feeling great so excited to be a part of such an amazing fight card.”

The Co-Main Event will feature former champion Christina “Medusa” Linardatou (12-2, 6 KOs) in her attempt to regain the WBO Super Lightweight Championship in a bout opposite Prisca “Die Kriegerin” Vicot (11-6, 2 KOs) of France.

Linardatou:

“The best way to start the new year… reclaiming the WBO world title!!!”

“Camp has been great! Worked with Hannah Rankin over here in Greece and have sparring with the champ.”

“I’m ready and I can’t wait!!!”

Vicot:

“I am feeling very well, in very good physical condition, relaxed and very focused on my job.”

“My training camp went very well with my Franco-British team, we worked all together. It took place like to my previous world championships: a maximum concentration on my objective, a very rigorous physical and technical preparation (4 to 5 hours of training per day) with preparation sparring.”

“The best and a big fight is expected. I am very happy to box on this event and lucky to box in the United States. An opportunity that I will not miss. I know why I come. It is not in tourist, for the pleasure of traveling to the America, or for taking 5 days of vacation in Hammond… I’m here to fight, face a good opponent, and look for a new world title, showing to the American public who I am. I am ready.”

The always charismatic Melissa “Lil Miss Tyson” St. Vil (12-4-4, 1 KO), originally from Haiti, now residing out of Brooklyn, NY will bang in a 10-Round Lightweight matchup with Canadian contender Jessica “The Cobra” Camara (7-1).

Bantamweight Prospect Ebanie “Blonde Bomber” Bridges (3-0, 2 KOs), from Australia, makes her US debut in a 6 Round bout against Crystal “Baby Faced Assassin” Hoy (6-10-4, 3 KOs) of Kansas.

Chicago’s very first female world champion and heavy-handed boxer Leatitia “Baby Girl” Robinson (15-1, 9 KOs) makes her return to the ring, after a 10 year hiatus, in a 6-Round fight with New York’s Claire Hafner (4-2).

Chicago’s Northwest suburban “Savage” Sarah French (4-2-1) takes on Christina Berry (Lacrosse, WI).

Additional bouts will include:

World Ranked Super Welterweight Charles Conwell (11-0, 8 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio returning to action after his October 12, 2019 win in Chicago over Patrick Day. Day died days later due to brain injuries sustained in their match

Chicago’s Destyne Butler (8-0, 5 KOs) battles Marcus Washington (4-1,1 KO) of Toledo, OH for the American Boxing Federation (ABF) USA Mid America Title

Unbeaten Middleweight Isaiah Steen (13-0, 10 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio squares off with a an opponent to be named

Indianapolis, IN’s Austin Manning (7-0, 3 KOs) vs. Tyron Harris (26-14, 16 KOs) of Lansing, MI

Caleb Hernandez (3-0, 3 KOs) of Shereville, IN vs. Gregory Clark (4-4-1, 1 KO) of Washington DC

Cristian Williams (8-0, 5 KOs) of Crete, IL vs. Fernando Robles (2-2) of Pearland, TX

Anthony Fleming (1-0, 1 KO) of Hammond, IN vs. Muhammad Adams (0-4-1) of Cincinnati, OH)

* Bout card subject to change

Boxing is BEST seen LIVE!

Team Empire Management Owner Brian Cohen stated, “We are making larger strides for the growth of women’s boxing everyday! February 8th, we are bringing an event no one else can even attempt to do, put women on the forefront. I have many of my champions coming in for this show. Nowhere will you see a show with SIX quality female bouts!”

“I already have the Super Lightweight Champions, McGee and Linardatou, in action in the Chicagoland area with two of the 4 major world title belts on the line on Saturday. I have extended an invitation to the holder of the other two major world title holder, WBC and WBA Champion Jessica McCaskill and her team (all from Chicago) to attend and scout her competition live and in-person. We welcome them to attend the festivities.”

“There is a reason my team continues to grow. Team Empire’s roster is deep and diverse group of champions of today and tomorrow. I am putting them on display on Saturday.”

Special appearances by former WBA Super Middleweight Champion Alicia “The Empress” Napoleon-Espinoza and former WBC Middleweight Champion Kali “KO Mequinonoag” Reis.

At this History in the Making Event, Doors Open at 4:00 pm. Preshow starts at 5:00 with First Bell at 6:00 pm.

Hammond Civic Center – 5825 Sohl Ave, Hammond, IN 46320