Leigh Wood promises to be better in Golden Contract Semi-Final

RINGSIDE

A lot of people felt Leigh Wood’s #GoldenContract quarter-final was the performance of the round, but the Nottingham fighter has sent a warning to his rivals – insisting you’ve seen nothing yet.

The featherweight semi-finals, along with the super-lightweight semi-finals take place on a bumper night at York Hall on February 21, live on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing and ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

The remaining featherweights are Wood, Ryan Walsh, Tyrone McCullagh and Jazza Dickens, while the super-lightweight line-up features Ohara Davies, Tyrone McKenna, Mohamed Mimoune and Jeff Ofori.

Wood (23-1 (13 KOs) was extremely impressive in the quarter-final, but has now revealed he was carrying an injury heading into that fight, and so will be even more lethal in this month’s semi-final.

Wood said: “I’m really excited for the semi-finals and I’m on fire. In the quarter-finals I didn’t have the preparation I wanted because of an injury, but I was determined to do what I had to do to win that fight.

“I couldn’t run a single mile for that quarter-final, so reverted to swimming and doing things I wasn’t used to doing. I couldn’t gauge my fitness so that was an obstacle I had to overcome, so I was proud of getting the win under those circumstances.

“I’m not underestimating anybody in the quarter-final, but the biggest thing for me is doing what I do best. Preparing for somebody like myself is a nightmare. How do you prepare for someone that can box, switch hit, is fit and can punch?

“Before signing with Dave Coldwell I spent a lot of time in the gym either injured or fully able to fight and nothing would come my way, so now I’m loving having all these fights lined up.”

A massive card at York Hall later this month also includes up and coming stars Elliot Whale and Inder Bassi Singh, along with debutants Burim Ahmeti and William Hamilton.