Dillian Whyte responds to ‘blob’ Andy Ruiz Jr. over fight collapse

Dillian Whyte didn’t take long to respond to Andy Ruiz Jr. after talks between the pair for a spring battle collapsed completely late last week.

Ruiz Jr. has stated his intentions to move on from Whyte after claiming the Briton didn’t really want to fight him despite an offer being made.

The former unified heavyweight champion said: “You didn’t want any smoke so I moved on to the next opponent. Big announcement coming soon,” on Friday.

Whyte has since come back by sending Ruiz a fat-shaming statement. He said: “No smoke?

“Typical coward move from fake Mexican Andy Ruiz Jr, a blob rolling away from a big payday.

“You’re all stomach and no heart. I am more Mexican than you.”

In a previous post, Whyte had said: “This guy needs to stop all the talk about this that and all this bs, you just lost control it went you your head. We made an offer let’s get the fight on man.

“Who cares about all that I just want all the smoke.”

Likely to turn to an in-house battle at Premier Boxing Champions, Ruiz could build towards facing the winner of the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury saga.

Whyte has to meet whoever holds the WBC strap by February 2021. If Wilder manages to keep a firm grip by beating the two Brits, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ would almost certainly battle Ruiz later next year.

It’s the most logical clash to make for Al Haymon, who has two of the biggest names in the top division on his books.

For Whyte, ‘The Bodysnatcher’ only needs to tread water until his opportunity arrives. Despite this, the 31-year-old is still being linked to big names.

Alexander Povetkin is the latest as Whyte eyes a return to action in the coming months.