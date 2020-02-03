Boxing Nutrition: The importance of hydration

RINGSIDE

This is the beginning of a series of informative and educational videos that are very important, as they address issues that every boxer should know.

It is important to make a distribution plan because it is not simply news, but an important guide to prevent accidents in the ring and gyms.

Apart from the distribution of the link, we think it should be sent directly to boxers, managers, trainers, gyms and anyone who has anything to do with the boxing world.

This is information that amateurs should really also know.

Dr. Philip Goglia talks about the importance of hydration for a boxer and for every athlete.

This is a general video that introduces the topic. Subsequently, we will make another one with specific points, concerning what way and how hydration functions.