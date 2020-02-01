Teenage prodigy Xander Zayas to debut in Puerto Rico on Feb 28

RINGSIDE

The 17-year-old Puerto Rican prospect Xander Zayas will make his first fight in the Island on Friday, February 28, in the second 2020 edition of the series “A Puño Limpio” at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, which will also feature undefeated Carlos “The Chosen One” Arrieta and Ángel “Bebito” Aponte, in a presentation of PR Best Boxing Promotions in association with Spartan Boxing and Top Rank.

Born in the Island and resident in Florida, Zayas (3-0, 2 kos), Top Rank fighter, debuted in October 2019 with a first round KO over Genesis Wynn, first round KO win over Virgel Windfield in November and in his most recent bout he beat Corey Champion by unanimous decision this month.

“Back at home, in my 100×35. I am super happy and excited since I did not expect the dream of fighting before my beautiful people of the ‘Island of Enchantment’ to be fulfilled so quickly.

“This is only the beginning of many beautiful things where I will raise our flag. See you soon Puerto Rico,” said Zayas, who will fight for the first time at six rounds against an opponent to be determined in the welterweight division.

In the co-main fights of the evening, unbeaten Carlos “The Chosen One” Arrieta (11-0, 7 kos), a native of Trujillo Alto, and San Juan native Ángel “Bebito” Aponte (7-0, 3 kos), will face opponents to be announced at 122 and 130 pounds, respectively, at 10 rounds.

More details of this show will be provided soon.