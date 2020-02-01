A Puno Limpio: Results from Trujillo Alto – January 31

RINGSIDE

Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico

(WBO Latino Title 108lbs. – 10 Rounds)

RENÉ SANTIAGO – 107.8 lbs. VS. ISRAEL VÁZQUEZ – 107.8 lbs.

Humacao, Puerto Rico (8-2, 6 KOs) Bayamón, Puerto Rico (10-4-2, 7 KOs)

Santiago won the WBO Latino title when he beat Vazquez by unanimous decision. The judges voted 99-90, 99-90 and 97-92. Santiago, who dominated with his movement and counter punches, sent Vazquez to the canvas in round two with a left uppercut.

(WBO NABO Title 126 lbs. – 10 Rounds)

PEDRO MÁRQUEZ – 124.7 lbs. VS. JUAN CARLOS PEÑA – 125.7 lbs.

San Juan, Puerto Rico (12-1, 8 KOs) Villa González, Rep. Dominicana (30-2, 22 KOs)

Marquez beat Peña by TKO at 2:32 of the third round to win the WBO NABO belt. In round one Peña visited the floor and in the third round the bout was stopped after a combination from Marquez.

(149 lbs. – 10 Rounds)

MIGUEL ÁNGEL SUÁREZ – 148.1 lbs. VS. NICKLAUS FLAZ – 149 lbs.

Buenos Aires, Argentina (15-6, 9KOs) Vega Alta, Puerto Rico (9-1, 7 KOs)

Flaz won by TKO at 1:45 of round one. Suarez went to the canvas and seconds later after a good combination from Flaz the referee ended the action.

(148 lbs. – 6 Rounds)

JEAN RIVERA – 149 lbs. VS. RODRIGO SOLÍS – 148.6 lbs.

San Juan, Puerto Rico (7-1, 1 KOs) Cancún, México (4-3-1, 2 KOs)

Rivera beat Sollis by unanimous decision. The cards were 59-55, 58-56 and 58-56.

(132 lbs. – 6 Rounds)

LUIS ENRIQUE RIVERA – 133 lbs. VS. ABIEL ÁLAMO – 132.6 lbs.

Cataño, Puerto Rico (2-9, 2 KOs) Carolina, Puerto Rico (6-2, 5 KOs)

Alamo won by TKO after a leg injury of Rivera. Alamo sent Rivera to the canvas in round two and three and after the last one, Rivera alleged an injury and the bout ended at :36 of round two.

(134 lbs. – 4 Rounds)

JOSE AUBEL – 134.6 lbs. VS. JONATHAN IRIZARRY – 133.8 lbs.

Monte Caseros, Argentina (8-8, 7 KOs) San Germán, Puerto Rico, (4-1, 4 KOs)

Irizarry beat Aubel by TKO at 1:56 of round four. Aubel was down in round one, two and four.

(135 lbs. – 4 Rounds)

CHRISTIAN BARRETO – 133.9 lbs. VS. JESÚS FELICIANO – 132 lbs.

Arecibo, Puerto Rico (5-0, 5 KOs) Arecibo, Puerto Rico (0-16)

Barreto scored a first round TKO over Feiciano, who went to the canvas ending the action at 2:15.

(120 lbs. – 4 Rounds)

DA’JOUR BURNEY – VS. YADIEL CAMACHO – 119.7 lbs.

Wilson, Carollina del Norte (0-2) Cidra, Puerto Rico (1-0, 1 KOs)

Camacho won with a TKO at :10 seconds.