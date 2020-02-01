Shades of Spence-Garcia, Loma-Rigo for Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano

Phil Jay

📸 Ed Mulholland / Dave Thompson

WBN Women’s Fighter of the Year 2019, Amanda Serrano eased to victory in Miami on Thursday in what was a Matchroom warm-up for a women’s super-fight with Katie Taylor.

The seven-division world champion, who is now 38-1-1, with 28 KOs, scored a third-round stoppage of Simone Aparecida Da Silva at the Meridian at Island Gardens.

Serrano vs Da Silva was scheduled eight-round non-title lightweight clash broadcast on DAZN.

Co-promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Matchroom Boxing USA, the New York-based star dominated the action.

The Puerto Rican dropped Da Silva late in the second round. She then punished her in the third with a barrage of shots to the head and body until the referee halted the contest 53 seconds into the frame.

“I’m happy to have gotten the ringwork after dedicating the last two months to strictly wrestling and jiujitsu for my canceled mixed martial arts fight,” said Serrano.

“Thanks to my promoter, Lou DiBella, who I called and told that I needed to stay active. As usual, he came through.

“My opponent was tough and game. She had just fought the very talented Tiara Brown last month so we knew she was not only in fighting shape but durable to go the distance with Brown.

“We wanted the work. When I fought Heather Hardy, after the first round, I took my foot off the gas. With this girl, I showed once I see you hurt, it’s wrap time.

“True fight fans knew the difference. I’m happy with my trainer Jordan’s decisions on what to do in the ring. There’s always a method to his madness.”

WBN understands a clash with Taylor was already agreed before the Da Silva fight. It is set to go down in March or April of 2020.

Despite being one of the biggest fights out there for both ladies, the battle holds a distinct air of Errol Spence Jr. vs Mikey Garcia and Vasyl Lomachenko vs Guillermo Rigondeaux to it.

Here’s why.

Taylor is a bonafide super-lightweight (140 pounds) having moved up successfully from a lightweight run. On the flip side, Serrano fought at flyweight (115 pounds) as recently as January 2019.

Upon learning of a possible battle with Taylor, Serrano quickly pushed up the weights to 131. But truth be told, she’s nowhere near a 140-pounder.

The clash is simply being made to add to Taylor’s legacy, in exactly the same way Spence vs Garcia and Loma vs Rigo were.

Garcia was never a welterweight when losing to Spence, the same way Rigo wasn’t a super featherweight when halted by Lomachenko.

A massive favorite, Taylor has everything stacked on her side. Serrano is firmly the underdog despite being a seasoned and unbelievable champion.

If Serrano and DiBella want to rock the boat and get more of a chance to upset Taylor, they should push for the fight to happen at 135 – at the very least.

I fear that may never happen.

Pushed to choose, the fluctuating Serrano is a natural featherweight. This gives Taylor almost a stone advantage. The Irishwoman will potentially have more than that on fight night.

For my money, Taylor would be better of attempting to fight Cecilia Braekhus as at a catchweight of around 142 or 143 pounds. But that may come later – who knows?







PAYDAY

At this present time, Serrano is all about Taylor and pocketing the biggest payday of her career.

Promoter Lou DiBella confirmed the encounter is on the verge of being made official.

“Amanda Serrano’s performance against Simone Da Silva was yet another reminder that she’s the most dangerous lady in boxing,” said DiBella.

“She’ll prove that against Katie Taylor when they meet in what will be the Super Bowl of women’s boxing.”