Golden Boy’s Oscar De La Hoya praises new world champion JoJo Diaz

RINGSIDE

📸 Ed Mulholland

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try, try again. In his third attempt at a world title, Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. (31-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, Calif. achieved his lifelong dream of becoming a world champion by defeating Philadelphia’s Tevin Farmer (30-5-1, 6 KOs) via unanimous decision to capture the IBF Junior Lightweight World Title at the Meridian at Island Garden in Miami and streamed live on DAZN.

Diaz won with scores of 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113.

“In my previous opportunities, I needed to learn and deal with the adversity that I had been put through,” said Joseph Diaz Jr.

“I wanted to be an influence and a person who shows everybody that as long as you believe in yourself, you can overcome everything, any adversity.

“Despite everything, I was disciplined and focused, and I got the win this time. Tevin Farmer is a hell of a fighter. No matter what you say about him. He’s been through everything. I respect him, and I thank him for giving me the opportunity.

“We are absolutely delighted that Joseph Diaz Jr. is now a world champion,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy.

“Today is a very special day for us because Diaz Jr. is a young man who we signed about 8 years ago after participating in the 2012 Olympics, and now in his third opportunity he is a world champion. Golden Boy is getting stronger every day, and today’s a perfect example of that.”