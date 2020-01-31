Deontay Wilder warned Tyson Fury mind games still rife despite lack of joint media

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams

Deontay Wilder is not getting away from Tyson Fury’s mind games despite the pair hardly sharing a room together during the rematch build-up.

Only two media events have been scheduled together so far as Wilder and Fury lead into a historic second fight on February 22 in Las Vegas.

In the main, the heavyweight stars have been appearing on separate networks, given the fact that ESPN and FOX are sharing TV duties this time around.

This won’t stop Fury from getting into Wilder’s psyche though, according to British promoter Frank Warren.

“I’ve heard it said that a lack of joint media work is an advantage to Wilder. The thinking being that Tyson got in his head last time around,” said Warren in his latest column.

“Maybe so. What I do know is that Tyson will choose his moment to strike. Believe me, Wilder is far from off the hook in that respect.

“Wilder didn’t know if he was fighting his best mate or worst enemy last time. One minute he was being his mate. The next verbally dismantling him.

“Tyson will choose his moment before fight night. Do what he’s got to do.

“It was relatively sedate when they came together last week and Tyson, who played it cool. He said to me that he felt it all went ok from his point of view.

“He seems in a fine frame of mind and is well on it. That is where he’s got to keep it,” added the Hall of Famer.







MIND WAR

Fury is famous for his mental battles with opponents as Wladimir Klitschko found out to his detriment in 2015.

‘The Gypsy King’ ended a decade of dominance in Germany and is thus far yet to be stopped in his quest for greatness.

Taking Wilder’s WBC strap could be a second step on the ladder and mean the UK then has two top division stars who have enjoyed a double reign as ruler.

It all goes down at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in just three weeks’ time as tickets continue to be snapped up for an expected sell-out.

