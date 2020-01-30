Tyson Fury: It’s the biggest heavyweight fight since Lewis vs Tyson!

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams

Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says his forthcoming battle with Deontay Wilder blows any heavyweight fight since 2002 out of the water.

Fury, who defends the tag he took from Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 against the WBC title-holder, bids to silence the doubters over their December 2018 battle.

‘The Gypsy King’ was dropped hard by Wilder in the final round and somehow survived to the final bell. Many cited the generosity of referee Jack Reiss and a slow count for the recovery.

Now, with the chance to become certainly the best top division fighter on the planet by some margin, Fury says the fans will witness history next month.

“We finally have the rematch and I can’t remember a bigger heavyweight fight in a long time. Maybe Lennox Lewis vs. Mike Tyson was the last big one like this and that was another U.S. vs. U.K. showdown,” pointed out Fury.

On attempts to get in Wilder’s ahead again for the rematch, Fury added: “Deontay Wilder hasn’t been returning my calls or messages since I beat him last time. He’s trying to keep his distance.

“He didn’t want to be around me so I can get in his head. But I don’t think you can really get in anyone’s head.

“At the end of the day, it’s just talking. It doesn’t really matter what we say. Above all, it matters what happens on February 22.







Wilder vs. Fury II has been highly anticipated since their first meeting. Wilder retained his title via split draw after Fury miraculously rose from a 12th-round knockdown to finish the fight. It is one of the most memorable moments in heavyweight history. It has raised the historical stakes heading into the rematch February 22.