Three Lions Promotions signs Antonio Napolitano

Three Lions Promotions (TLP) is excited to announce the signing of undefeated middleweight Antonio Napolitano (5-0-0, 3KOs) of Saint Catherine’s, Ontario.

Recently, Napolitano thrilled fans in Niagara Falls, stopping fellow Canadian Kenny Chery by first round knockout. For fans of amateur boxing, Napolitano’s success in the punch-for-pay ranks comes as no surprise.

After all, the Ontario standout narrowly missed a gold medal at the 2018 National Championships in Edmonton.

“We’ve been watching Antonio for a while,” explained TLP managing director Dan Otter. “He nearly won the national amateur championship in his first trip to the big tournament.

“That’s pretty remarkable. He wants to take a real run at professional boxing and we’re eager to help him achieve his goals. He’s exceptionally skilled, as he showed against Chery. We’re thrilled to have him on board.”

“I can’t wait to get back in the ring under the Three Lions banner,” said Napolitano. “They promoted my most recent fight in Niagara falls. It was a really polished event.

“I loved every minute of it. Even better, they brought in a tough opponent, so I could really showcase what I’ve been working on. Plus, they hold shows near my fanbase, which was important to me. I know that this new contract will help take my career to the next level.”

News regarding Antonio Napolitano’s next contest will be released in coming days.