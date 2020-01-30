Frank Warren reveals turnover as Eddie Hearn comments on accounts

World Boxing News

Frank Warren and his Queensberry Promotions Limited have moved to reveal turnover for the financial year to March 2019 following comment from Eddie Hearn.

Warren and QP, who represents Tyson Fury and many other fighters, are enjoying one of their best spells in recent times. The likes of Carl Frampton, Josh Warrington left Hearn to join Warren and the Hall of Famer also has the best heavyweight prospect in the country in Daniel Dubois.

The future is looking bright.

On the financial front, Queensberry was subject to speculation following a tweet on social media which gained the attention of Hearn.

The Matchroom boss, a firm rival of Warren, responded with his surprise when a post stated Queensberry had made losses for the financial year in question.

This had led to Warren releasing a statement revealing this is not the case.

“Queensberry Promotions are pleased to announce a significant improvement in their operating results for the year ending 31st March 2019,” they said.

Key Performance Highlights:

Turnover: £18.9m

Gross Profit: £3.55m

Profit for Year: £1.1m

“An updated financial statement will be filed at Companies House in the near future,” added the Frank Warren statement.

Hearn’s ‘jheeeez’ quip yielded several further interactions from fans, some of whom questioned the motives of the 40-year-old.

One said, ‘You’re obsessed Eddie’ – whilst another added, ‘pretty predictable Ed was going to be all over this’.

Others pointed to the fact Hearn's Miami show was yet to sell out. An obvious detractor then guessed: "DAZN loses that a month SON relax…. and don't DAZN own 40% of Matchroom USA – the disaster lmfao."







AMICABLE

The situation proves once again that when it comes to UK promoters getting along, Warren and Hearn are at the back end of the queue.

Working together sparingly over the years, fans have certainly missed out on some massive clashes.

One such battle everyone hopes will get over the line is a super-fight between Tyson Fury (Warren) and Anthony Joshua (Hearn). Comments like that on Twitter may not help negotiations go too smoothly.

Fury has a second date with Deontay Wilder lined up for February 22nd. After which, Joshua and Hearn are reportedly lining up a huge offer.