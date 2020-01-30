EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Theophane talks career, UK return and new Treasure Boxing Gym

Mick Kane

With age catching up with him, former world title challenger Ashley Theophane is looking for what will come after he hangs the gloves up.

Theophane has been a busy man in the last couple of years, travelling the globe boxing.

He recorded his 50th win in Denmark last October and is still looking to fight this year. He also plans to open a gym.

“I’m 40 this year, so I’m someone that’s always thinking what next,” Theophane exclusively told World Boxing News.

“Since beating former world champion Kassim Ouma in Denmark on October 5th, winning my tenth straight fight in a ninth country during my world tour over a two year period, I thought it was finally time to make moves to make Treasure Boxing Club a reality.

“It will be a boxing gym for regular people interested in the sport and for young people to be part of the amateur club.

“There’s a need for more places for young people. I’d love my boxing club to be one of those places.

“I’ve been asked to manage fighters which I’d be interested in. I’ve had an interesting career so I’m sure there’s some knowledge I can pass to the next generation.”

Despite looking to life after competing, Theophane is not quite finished in the ring.

“I’ve been British champion,” explained Theophane. “I’ve beaten world-ranked fighters and I’ve fought at the MGM Grand and headlined in Las Vegas. Challenged for the world title.

“Fought and won in twelve countries and achieved 50 pro wins. There’s not much for me to do now but I left Mayweather Promotions after five years, 18 months ago to fight back home.

“Eddie Hearn offered me Josh Kelly three times. On the third time, I said yes but they went quiet.

“Hennessy Sport, MTK Global and Ultimate Boxxer all offered me fights but for whatever reason, it hasn’t happened.

“I was offered fights in Romania, Canada and Denmark this year. I tried to get a fight with Vergil Ortiz last December. And I put my name in the hat for Chris Van Heerden this year but Top Rank is doing it “in-house”.

“I’ll continue fighting until my winning streak is ended.”

Theophane is well-traveled but hasn’t fought in his homeland since 2012. He wants to rectify that stat.

“I’ve been trying to fight back here since June 2018. I’m asked all the time by fans. Unfortunately, it’s easier said than done,” he said. “I don’t really know the British scene as I’ve been abroad most of my career.

“I would have entered MTK’s Golden Contract as it’s a fun tournament. I’d like to fight a couple of decent names then bow out.







OVERSEAS

Fighting overseas, Theophane believes, is a thing more British boxers should do.

“I love fighting abroad. The fans always show me love. When I was in the UK and things were slow I always fought abroad to stay busy.

“More Brits are training and fighting abroad nowadays, which is good to see. Working with international coaches and sparring different styles can only improve you.

“I’ve sparred 30 odd world champions and world-ranked fighters.”

With his most recent win being a milestone 50th win, Theophane describes how it felt to reach such an achievement.

“It was amazing to achieve my 50th win. I’ve accomplished more than I had hoped for back in 2002 when I turned professional.

“Kassim Ouma has campaigned at a higher weight for the majority of his career so I felt the weight difference but other than that it was good to see I’ve still got more fight left in me.”

CAREER

Looking back over his long career, Theoohane picks out a couple of his highlights.

“Fighting in my father’s home country Saint Lucia will always be special to me,” he said. “On the undercard of Andre Ward.

“I’m just proud of my whole career as I started with no one knowing me but my community. I went around the world, known by fans. That there is everything!”

