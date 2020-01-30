Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II undercard – What we know so far

World Boxing News

The undercard for Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II on February 22nd at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas is expected to be confirmed over the coming days.

Weeks of speculation have led to a point where the silence from Top Rank and Premier Boxing Champions is deafening.

As WBN stated a couple of weeks ago, Emanuel Navarrete is expected to be in the co-feature. An opponent has since been revealed stemming from reports in the Philippines.

Jeo Santisima looks set to step up in class. He’ll challenge Navarrete for the WBO super bantamweight strap.

An IBF welterweight title eliminator between Kudratillo Abdukakhorov and Sergey Lipinets has also been rumored for the Pay-Per-View portion of the event.

The winner then faces Errol Spence Jr. later this year.

Rounding off the four-fight paid attractions, Charles Martin is set to battle Gerald Washington for a heavyweight rankings boost.

Further whispers the contest will be a final eliminator for one of the top division titles seem a little too hard to believe.

NON-PPV

New Top Rank signing Jarrell Miller could potentially be the star attraction on the non-PPV card. Miller joined Top Rank this week but could have alternative plans to headline his own event.

Two lightweight bouts are also close to being finalized to appear alongside ‘Big Baby’.

Gabriel Flores Jr. vs Matt Conway. Plus Rolando Romero vs Arturs Ahmetovs could join Fury’s friend Isaac Lowe lower down the Nevada bill.

More was hoped for in regards to bigger name encounters. With Wilder vs Fury II big enough, and two promoters vying for slots, it seems an amicable agreement was reached.

Official confirmation of the card may well arrive over the weekend. Only three weeks remain until fight night.







POSSIBLE WILDER vs FURY II CARD

PPV

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury (WBC heavyweight title)

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Jeo Santisima (WBO super bantamweight title)

Kudratillo Abdukakhorov vs. Sergey Lipinets (IBF welterweight eliminator)

Charles Martin vs. Gerald Washington (Heavyweight)

NON-PVV

Jarrell Miller vs. TBA (Heavyweight)

Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Matt Conway (Lightweight)

Rolando Romero vs. Arturs Ahmetovs (Lightweight)

Isaac Lowe vs. TBA (Featherweight)

TICKETS

Tickets are on sale NOW. They can be purchased at www.mgmgrand.com. Or www.axs.com.

The event is promoted by BombZquad Promotions. TGB Promotions. Top Rank. Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions.

A Premier Boxing Champions presentation.