Canelo report leaves Floyd Mayweather free to pounce on May 2 date

📸 Tom Casino

Reports Canelo Alvarez is mulling over a trip to Japan for his next outing could be a red alert to the returning legend Floyd Mayweather.

According to a speculative article in the Land of the Rising Sun, Canelo is ready to ditch Las Vegas for a clash with Ryota Murata.

Should the Mexican superstar decide to head to Saitama for a potential May 24 encounter, Mayweather has the opportunity to regain his old spot.

Mayweather had the Cinco de Mayo and Mexican Independence Weekend dates on lockdown during the latter part of his career.

From 2016 onwards, and including when Mayweather fought Conor McGregor in 2017, Canelo took the first May weekend for himself.

Only a 2018 drug test fail stopped the Cinnamon one from participating during 2018.

Therefore, traveling halfway across the world and missing that date seemed to be a long shot at first – and still does for most.

Facing Murata on his home soil could be a wrong career move. It would only serve to give Canelo an easy fight after a solid 2019.

Canelo won the WBN Editor’s Choice for Fighter of the Year over the last twelve months for defeating Danny Jacobs and Sergey Kovalev.

Regaining the Pound for Pound top spot from Vasyl Lomachenko, Canelo ended the decade firmly on top of the world.

So, giving up his high profile Nevada headliner for Murata in Japan is a head-scratcher. It almost certainly means Canelo won’t be in the running to win the annual award in 2020.

The world-famous Vegas strip will definitely want to avoid a repeat of Canelo’s no-show two years ago. Gennadiy Golovkin had promised to fill in before moving his event to Los Angeles.







MAYPAC 2

That’s where the ‘Money’ man could come in. Floyd could reclaim his spot for a blockbuster comeback at the age of 42.

Facing Manny Pacquiao would certainly be the first choice. And the rematch would be able to take place exactly five years on from the first meeting.

On May 2 of 2015, Mayweather and Pacquiao secured the biggest paychecks for any boxing match-up, smashing the Pay-Per-View record in the process.

Vegas officials would dearly love the second installment of ‘MayPac’ in 2020. Canelo possibly campaigning in Japan gives them the opportunity.