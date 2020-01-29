Sean McComb pitted against Argentine Mauro Maximiliano Godoy this week

RINGSIDE

The 2020 premier of #MTKFightNight on ESPN+ will feature super lightweight sensation Sean McComb in a 10-round test Saturday against veteran Mauro Maximiliano Godoy from Belfast’s historic Ulster Hall.

McComb-Godoy will headline an action-packed fistic afternoon beginning at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on ESPN+. The card will also be available in Spanish on ESPN+.

McComb (9-0, 4 KOs), also known as “The Public Nuisance,” will be making his eighth ring appearance in Belfast, where he has become a fan-favorite due to his outgoing personality and go-for-broke style.

He went 4-0 in 2019 and was featured on the ESPN+ stream of Michael “Mick” Conlan’s Belfast homecoming card last August. In his last bout, he recovered from a fourth-round knockdown to easily outpoint Emiliano Dominguez Rodriguez over eight rounds. Godoy (32-5-1, 17 KOs), from Argentina, has won two of his last three and previously held the South American super lightweight title.

In other action on the ESPN+ stream:

In a 10-round battle for the vacant Irish lightweight title, Gary “The Diva” Cully (9-0, 4 KOs) will fight Belfast native Joe “The Dragon” Fitzpatrick (10-0, 7 KOs), who has won three in a row by knockout.

2016 Irish Olympian Davey Oliver Joyce (11-1, 8 KOs) will look to bounce back from his first career defeat against former IBF bantamweight world champion Lee Haskins (36-4, 14 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the WBO European junior featherweight title. Joyce will be moving down from featherweight for this fight, while Haskins has won two straight since losing his world title to Ryan Burnett in June 2017.

Belfast native Lewis “The Croc” Crocker (10-0, 6 KOs) will fight former British title challenger John Thain (17-4, 1 KO) in an eight-round welterweight tilt.