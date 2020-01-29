Jarrell Miller joins up with Tyson Fury and Kubrat Pulev at Top Rank

Ringside

Jarrell Miller is set for a return to action after signing terms to join the same stable as lineal ruler Tyson Fury and IBF mandatory Kubrat Pulev.

“Big Baby” Miller is the big-talking, undefeated, 300-plus-pound heavyweight who hails from Brooklyn. He has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Bob Arum.

Miller is co-promoted by Greg Cohen Promotions and Salita Promotions. The New Yorker will make his Top Rank on ESPN debut in 2020.

Miller (23-0-1, 20 KOs) is one of boxing’s most polarizing figures, a combination-puncher who also went 22-2 as a professional kickboxer.

Under the Marquess of Queensberry rules, he has won 19 consecutive bouts since a four-round draw in his fifth professional fight.

From 2017-2018, he rose the ranks with dominant wins over Gerald Washington and Mariusz Wach. Also, Johann Duhaupas and Tomasz Adamek.

All of whom had previously challenged for a heavyweight world title.

He last fought in November 2018, knocking out Bogdan Dinu in four rounds.







JOSHUA

Miller signed to fight Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden for the unified heavyweight title last June. But he failed multiple VADA tests and was denied a license by the New York State Athletic Commission.

Joshua subsequently drafted in Andy Ruiz Jr. as his replacement. In a stunning upset, Joshua was beaten in seven rounds.

Ruiz dropped the Briton four times when ripping away his four title belts in New York.

Ruiz went on to make over $15 million from a two-fight saga with Joshua, to the obvious dismay of Miller.

Now, armed with a new long-term deal, Miller is determined to reclaim his status as one of the world’s best big men.

A lower-key comeback should be followed up by a massive contest in the second half of the year.

PULEV

Fights against Fury and Pulev will surely be on the agenda for Miller at some point in the future.

In an ironic twist, new team-mate Pulev is set to fight Joshua next, potentially in the United Kingdom.