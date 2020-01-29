Frank Warren tells Eddie Hearn: Stop the ego, Fury vs Joshua can happen

World Boxing News

📸 Stacey Verbeek

Promoter Frank Warren says he’s firmly open to discussing Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua provided Eddie Hearn checks his self-importance at the door.

Warren has been listening intently as Hearn goes over the finer details of a possible clash, even stating the fight would have to be moved from the UK to Saudi Arabia.

Unsure of how the fight goes down until after Fury faces Deontay Wilder on February 22, Warren believes any AJ talks could be a non-starter anyway.

Should Fury defeat Wilder in Las Vegas, his American opponent has the opportunity to envoke the third bout without hesitation.

“There’s a rematch clause in the contract. The loser has the right to invoke that not long after the fight,” explained Warren to ESPN. “That will determine what happens. Not what Hearn or Joshua says.

“It seems every time they mention these discussions they never think about the possibility of Tyson winning the fight with Wilder.”

Continuing by revealing his desire to make the British blockbuster a reality, all Warren seemingly wants is some realism from his opposite number.

“I would like to see Tyson in with Joshua straight away after Feb. 22,” the Hall of Famer stated. “I don’t think it’s a difficult negotiation.

“We have just seen that with two networks in the U.S. agreeing to work with each other for Wilder-Fury II. The only thing that stops it is all of the ego with Eddie Hearn.”

In order for Fury vs Joshua to take place for all the marbles, ‘The Gypsy King’ must triumph before persuading Wilder to delay their trilogy.

Wilder may well be open to that possibility in order to challenge Fury for every strap if he can go on to beat Joshua – as many expect.

This means Wilder vs Fury II could be followed by a Fury vs Joshua undisputed unification. That’s before the winner then meets Wilder in their first defense.

It also would give Wilder some time to get back in the win column. Only if Fury inflicts that first loss at the MGM Grand.







ON BOARD

Whatever happens, Warren is on board provided Hearn is fully serious about pitching Joshua in with Fury.

“I don’t see why it should be a problem at all. It’s a fight for the good of the sport that everyone wants to see. As long as Tyson wins his next fight. Joshua wins his mandatory fight next, it can happen.

“It seems like everyone is looking for reasons why it shouldn’t happen. Nearly every big fight we have got over the line. The only one we didn’t get was Lennox Lewis versus Riddick Bowe.

“Fury and Joshua are at their best. Nothing is stopping it from happening except Joshua’s people being afraid of their cash cow being beaten.”