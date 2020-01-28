WATCH: Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II media press conference

Ringside

Watch highlights of the media arranged press conference at Los Angeles TV Studios as Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury went head-to-head.

The unbeaten WBC Heavyweight World Champion and undefeated lineal heavyweight champion continued their war of words.

Barbs were traded at a special attraction press event. Wilder and Fury appeared on Saturday at FOX Studios in Los Angeles.

It came as they near their highly-anticipated showdown taking place Saturday, February 22. A historic, joint FOX Sports PPV & ESPN+ PPV.

Live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the event are on sale now. They can be purchased at www.mgmgrand.com. Or www.axs.com.

The event is promoted by BombZquad Promotions. TGB Promotions. Top Rank. Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions.

A Premier Boxing Champions presentation.

The two gargantuan heavyweights traded words and shared updates on training camp leading up to one of the most heavily awaited fights in recent memory.

A large media contingent was on hand to watch the undefeated titans square off once again.

It’s less than one month before they will finally meet in the ring to settle the score. The rematch is 14 months after their unforgettable first clash.

See the video below:

Wilder vs. Fury II has been highly anticipated since their first meeting. Wilder retained his title via split draw after Fury miraculously rose from a 12th-round knockdown to finish the fight. It is one of the most memorable moments in heavyweight history.

It has raised the historical stakes heading into the rematch on February 22.